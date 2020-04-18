Legion post mobilizes to supply face coverings

EL CENTRO — When the coronavirus pandemic reached Imperial County, members of the American Legion Post #25 in El Centro knew they needed to help the community.
With assistance from several members of the community, including volunteer sewers, the American Legion plans to accumulate more than 1,000 masks or face coverings to give to the community.
Volunteer sewers stop by the El Centro American Legion between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up the materials they need to assemble face coverings.
Following U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the masks are assembled by using rotary cutters, fabric mats, clear rulers, flannel fabric, elastic bands and 100-percent cotton material.
After initially reaching out to Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr., the American Legion now coordinates with the county Emergency Operations Center, which will distribute the masks to the appropriate agencies.
Tracy Rascoe, past commander of the post, said a team of three American Legion members came together to decide what they could do for the community.
The two other American Legion members who were instrumental in beginning the coordination of finding more face coverings are Bob Candland and J Rollins.
Candland, a member of the post’s Disaster Preparedness and Response Team with Rascoe and Rollins, said the post wanted to begin this process three weeks ago, but there was a delay.
“The American Legion is based on four pillars, and one of them is to take care of the community,” Candland said.
The Disaster Preparedness and Response Team was activated in light of the coronavirus crisis.
“We thought about what was the best way we could help, and we decided to see if we could make the masks,” he said.
So far, more than 300 face coverings have been dropped off at the American Legion building.
For example, David Cisneros on Friday dropped off several that he and his wife, Araceli sewed and created. At the same time, he picked up enough fabric so that they could continue making the face coverings.
The volunteers sew together two pieces of cloth before attaching elastic straps.
Rascoe said the El Centro American Legion is still accepting donations to ensure they can continue this endeavor as long as there is a need.
“You have to do with what you have,” he said. “It’s matter of coordination.”
The hope, he said, is to keep the essential employees healthy. He added this allows the Legion to produce something for the community.
He said while the American Legion reached out to the county, the face coverings or masks could be provided to any group or agency, like city employees, postal workers and grocery clerks.
The Legion, as of Friday afternoon, had enough cloth material to make another 408 face coverings, so the goal of more than 1,000 is easily attainable, Rascoe said.
While the American Legion is letting Imperial County’s Office of Emergency Services manage the priority list, the post will probably have the masks on hand to ensure the right person gets one.
“The caveat is we want to make sure the people who need them get them,” he said.
A lot of the volunteer sewers who are stitching 10 to 20 masks are asking friends and relatives to do the same, so it has become more of a communitywide effort, Candland said.
“All American people are stepping up to do the job,” Rascoe added. “Hopefully, these will help prevent the spread of this and maybe save some lives.
“We are part of this community, and the community is part of us,” Rascoe said.
“In the American Legion we come from the military, so we all understand the importance of the supply chain,” he added. “In the military, we were work in concert to make sure supplies get to our soldiers. Here, the soldiers are those working on the front line to help each community.”
The American Legion building at 569 Broadway is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive donations.
For questions on how to help, Candland can be contacted at (760) 427-2462 or at bckn6eii@gmail.com and Rascoe can be reached at (760) 425-0470 or at tracyrascoe@yahoo.com.
