Legislation provides hope of future of Imperial Valley healthcare

EL CENTRO – Exactly one week apart, both the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and the El Centro City Council shared updates on new legislation that could bring some relief to Imperial County’s struggling healthcare industry.
On Tuesday, April 25, Imperial County District 1 Supervisor and Vice Chair of the Board of Supervisors Luis Plancarte announced the recent development of California Assembly Bill 412 (AB 412), known as the Distressed Hospital Loan Program, which will make funds available for failing hospitals and healthcare districts.
Just a week prior, Tuesday, April 19, El Centro City Council members voted unanimously to adopt a letter of support for Assembly Bill 918 (AB 918), which would create a unified healthcare delivery system in Imperial County, which is purported to be known as the "Imperial Valley Healthcare District."
“My hope is that El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, and Heffernan Memorial Health Care will be able to use this new program to stay afloat until the new healthcare district can be developed,” Plancarte said.
AB 412, also known as the California Health Facilities Financing Authority Act, authorizes the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to make loans from the continuously appropriated California Health Facilities Financing Authority Fund to participating health institutions for financing or refinancing the acquisition, construction, or remodeling of health facilities, according to California Legislative Information website.
According to the website, the Distressed Hospital Loan Program will operate until January 1, 2032 for the purpose of providing loans to not-for-profit hospitals and public hospitals, as defined, in significant financial distress, or to governmental entities representing a closed hospital to prevent the closure or facilitate the reopening of a closed hospital.
The website states that the bill would deem a hospital applying for aid to be immediately eligible if the hospital has 90 or fewer days cash on hand and has experienced a negative operating margin over the preceding 12 months and would require a hospital or a closed hospital to provide the authority and the department with financial information, in a format determined by the authority, demonstrating the hospital’s need for assistance due to financial hardship.
This would only serve as a temporary solution, but California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia of the 36th District, now with the support of the City of El Centro, said he has a long-term solution.
According to the same website, AB 918 – which was authored by Garcia – will dissolve El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District, then replace it with a county wide healthcare district.
"By combining resources," the letter of support reads, "it is believed that healthcare professionals will be able to better manage these resources and keep healthcare affordable and viable in Imperial County."
"By supporting this bill, we can help improve healthcare access in our community, which is essential for the well-being of all residents in Imperial County,” the letter reads.
