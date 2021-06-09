Life expected to look a lot more normal in a week

EL CENTRO — California on June 15 is expected to reopen, and capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities.
The county tier system based on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy will no longer be in effect, and state officials will decide on Oct. 1 — when the state’s Beyond the Blueprint sunsets — what and if anything needs to change.
Tuesday’s state metrics report were the last one, and Imperial County ended with a new daily case rate of 2.7 per 100,000 residents and a 2.1 percent seven-day positive test percentage, leaving it still in the orange tier.
Restaurants, gyms, bowling alleys and more on Tuesday will all be allowed to open at 100 percent capacity with no mask mandates or social distancing for fully vaccinated customers if the business chooses to do so.
Arizona has been allowing stores and restaurants to open fully for months with no restrictions.
California plans to lift its mask mandate Tuesday, but Cal/OSHA does have the authority to create separate rules for workplaces.
So far, its board said masks must be worn in the workplace unless everyone working there is fully vaccinated. Customers, however, will not have to wear a mask unless the business requires it.
The Cal/OSHA board last week established a subcommittee to work with Cal/OSHA on a plan aimed at relaxing workplace rules further to bring them more in alignment with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which a few weeks ago said fully vaccinated people did not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.
“We are still awaiting the specific details regarding workplace requirements once the written guidelines are released on or around the 15th of this month,” said County Public Health Officer Stephen Munday said. “Please stay tuned for more detailed information.”
Munday said after July 31, social distancing of 6 feet will not be required for fully vaccinated people, though the unvaccinated will still have to wear a “respirator.”
While the Beyond the Blueprint sunsets in October the real plan is to get the economy to fully reopen, he said.
Everyday life will feel a lot like before COVID-19.
Restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters, and most everyday places will be open as normal with no capacity limits or social distancing required.
Anyone can wear a mask when they would like, especially around children and others who are vulnerable or not yet eligible for vaccination.
Munday has the authority to enact stricter requirements than the state but said he does not plan to do this.
“I don’t plan on adding anything,” he said. “Things here are looking really good with solid progress toward vaccinations.”
As the state will reopen in less than a week, some are thinking the pandemic is over.
Munday in an email said that the World Health Organization has not declared that the pandemic is over, and despite the fantastic improvement in the United States, many places, like India, are still heavily infected.
Responding to a question from Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar, Public Health Director Janette Angulo said the county continues to test for the virus with a seven-day average of 253.6 tests. There were 53 active cases in the county as of Tuesday.
Angulo said the county’s COVID dashboard will cease to be updated daily and will be replaced with a weekly update on Mondays.
