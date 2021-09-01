LIFE OUT HERE: Getting the finger

“That should hurt a lot more than it does,” I thought to myself as I looked at the twisted, dangling, essentially mangled pinkie finger on my left hand.
My left hand, specifically my left pinkie, had gotten caught between a couple players during a basketball game, then yanked and twisted by their colliding bodies. And while it didn’t hurt terribly at first, the funked-up finger felt deeply weird. When I looked down at it, though, I knew I was in trouble. I had dislocated fingers playing basketball before, but this looked and felt different.
A couple of guys playing that day, including one who is either a paramedic or EMT, thought it probably was a dislocation and tried to pop the finger back into place, warning me such attempts would hurt terribly. I implored them to give it a shot anyway, knowing it had worked in the past for me and many others with whom I had played basketball, and the pain would be excruciating but temporary. Despite a few attempts, the finger would not pop back into place.
So off to the emergency room I went. When I showed the young man at the reception desk my mangled finger, he turned his head and said, “I don’t need to see that.” In the emergency waiting room other patients and their family members turned their heads in disgust at the dangling meat slice of a finger. Soon I was asked to cover the finger, so others would not have to look at it.
When I finally got to see a doctor he was nice, sympathetic and helpful. He too tried to pop the finger back into place, but when that didn’t work he sent me for X-rays, which showed I had not only dislocated the finger but had broken it and severed the tendon connecting the joints. The doctor shot my finger with lidocaine, which actually hurt more than the injury, and after it was numbed he made one last attempt to reconfigure my finger. He did get the finger back into the joint, but the finger now had a downward bend from the tendon tear.
The solution, the doctor said, likely will be surgery, not a wonderful outcome for someone who types for a living. I have to see a hand specialist/surgeon in San Diego as soon as possible.
In the meantime, I have an aching, misshapen finger that usually is in a splint. One good thing is when the splint is off, the finger is bent in a way that is perfect for typing, so all is not lost. In fact, I typed this column with my conveniently bent, if aching, finger banging away.
My wife, who has insisted for years that I give up basketball, cited this latest injury as proof of her longtime point. This time, though, I agreed. At age 62 it is, as a friend put it, time for me to “hang up the high-tops.”
One of the true passions of my life, basketball, is over, at least as far as playing goes. I was never much of a defender or rebounder, despite sincere efforts, and I was a streaky shooter, but I always was a superior passer, which made up for a lot of my deficiencies in the eyes of teammates. And I think I played with an unbridled passion for the game. But those days are over. This injury will take months to heal, if it can be fixed at all, and by then I would be 63.
It would be ridiculous to try to come back to basketball yet again at that age and after so many injuries, I told my wife.
Then again, she’s heard me say that countless times before.
Bret Kofford is a screenwriter who teaches writing, fil Getting the finger m and other courses at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at Kofford@roadrunner.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.