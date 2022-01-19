LIFE OUT HERE: Macho macho men?

When I think of men who epitomize masculinity, the first two men who come to my mind are Tucker Carlson and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.
Just kidding.
Last week I saw Tucker again say on his Fox News chat show that someone needed to “man up.” That led me to a video of a discussion Carlson had with Hawley two months ago. Specifically, these two talked about masculinity and manhood and how the left is threatened by both. They talked about how men are naturally assertive and said that and other traits of manliness are being robbed from men, particularly young men, by liberalism, feminism, political correctness, wokeness and men wearing cowboy boots and shorts while country line-dancing. (OK, I made up that last one, but it is kind of freaky, isn’t it?)
I don’t disagree with all of what Carlson and Hawley postulated during that discussion and others by both about the matter. They said there is a crisis among men in this country, that men are not taking care of their families, men are not working when they’re capable of doing so, men are watching too much porn and playing too many video games.
Some of those asseretions are true, although I generally disagree with Carlson and Hawley about the root causes. I think men are struggling to find a valid place in these times because of poverty, the distractions of modernity and a lack of good male role models in our nation.
So the message isn’t totally wrong. The messengers, though, are unintentionally hilarious.
I’m not exactly the king of machismo, but compared to Carlson and Hawley I’m John Cena all pumped up after coming off the top rope, I’m Tyson Fury singing “Walking in Memphis” (or in the case of Tyson, “Walking in Vegas”) after retaining the heavyweight boxing championship via knockout, I’m Ricky Mahorn smirking and standing over some fool who dared to drive down the basketball lane on him.
Both Carlson and Hawley grew up in laps of luxury. Tucker comes from ancient money, went to tony private schools as a kid and graduated from Trinity College in Connecticut, which is one of those colleges you go to if your family has the money and connections to get you into the Ivy League but you don’t have the grades and/or standardized test scores. Hawley comes from a wealthy family, too, and attended a private high school, Stanford University and Yale Law School.
Everything about Carlson and Hawley screams, “SOFFFFTTT!!” You can bet neither of these guys, these megaphones for machismo, ever worked a day of manual labor in their lives. You can bet the only blisters they ever had on the manicured hands came from swinging squash rackets or seven irons at the country club.
On his show, Tucker Carlson frequently tell people to “man up.” But what is manning up to Tucker Carlson? Is it wearing a pair of lightly scuffed boat shoes while checking on the work done on the family sloop down at the yacht club? Is it raising his voice to his personal chef when the foie gras is not prepared exactly to his liking? (He only cooks for you after all, right, Tucky?) Is it driving the kids to their private schools when the chauffer, and the backup chauffer, are both out sick?
As someone who teaches at a university, I can attest to the fact that many of my male students spend way too much time playing video games. (I don’t want to know about the porn, thank you very much.) It is a problem.
But I also can tell you almost all of my male students – at least the ones who identify as males – are a lot more manly than Tucker Carlson and Josh Hawley, those perpetual purveyors of manliness.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at Kofford@roadrunner.com
