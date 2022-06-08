LIFE OUT HERE: The sounds of silence

When Shea stopped talking, we knew something was deeply wrong.
Some would argue that since Shea is a dog, he never did talk. Those who would make that argument have never been around Australian shepherds, who chat in a sort of squeal/whine mix when they’re happy, sad, bored, excited, hungry or otherwise stimulated. And Shea has always been a particularly verbose Aussie, a chatterbox who mixed in his talking with lots of heavy panting, loud groaning whenever he sat down and got up (even when he was a puppy), and some barking.
Then he stopped with all of that noise. Our house suddenly was missing something, which was Shea’s regular racket. In short order, he also quit playing, engaging with us and his canine companion, Bobby, and eating. And this was a robust boy who’d never missed a meal and was always looking for a snack or seven on the side.
Now, though, he would lie on the floor and look lifelessly at all happenings and passersby. The only time he got up was to go outside and relieve himself, which was a frequent occurrence because he had severe diarrhea.
We knew Shea was sick, but we thought it would pass. Several days went by, though, and he only got worse. I’ve had many dogs, and have had some that got quite sick, but I’ve never had one who got so inexplicably sick in his prime. Shea is four and a half years old and had been the picture of slightly chubby health since we brought him home as a 7-week-old.
We took Shea to his veterinarian, where he was diagnosed with a stomach virus. Blood tests and a physical exam revealed nothing more serious. He was given prescriptions, and we were told he should start getting better soon.
Shea, though, only got worse. A few days later he could hardly make it up the stairs. And the diarrhea became even more of an issue.
He eventually got so bad, so lifeless that over a weekend I took him to an emergency animal hospital in Yuma. After some X-rays and another physical exam, it was again determined that Shea probably had a stomach virus. He was given some probiotics and we were told he should be fine soon.
Another few days passed and Shea got even worse. He was obviously in pain and not enjoying life a bit. Frankly, I thought he might die.
I did some research and determined he might have giardia, which dogs can get from drinking contaminated water. He continued to worsen, though, so I took him back to the vet again.
By this time Shea had lost several pounds, which wouldn’t have been a bad thing under normal circumstances, but losing weight through a combination of the runs and not eating is not recommended by Jenny Craig for Sparky. I took him back to his vet, and the doctor agreed it could be giardia, but said it also could be stomach flu or a canine coronavirus. (Yes, a canine coronavirus.) This time Shea was given harder doses of antibiotics and a steroid to deal with whatever was ailing him.
Again, nothing got better for several days. We were worried that Shea was fading away, that we were going to lose our delightful, loving boy at a young age.
A few days later, though, Shea came up the stairs to be with the family. A few days after that, he started eating with nearly the gusto with which he had always eaten. Then, a couple days later, that old light of love and mischief came back into his eyes.
And finally, nearly a month of silence, Shea started talking again. It was a little chatting at first, but more and more jabbering came as days passed. Our house was noisy again, thank goodness.
That meant our boy was back.
Bret Kofford teaches writing and film classes at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus. His opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of SDSU or its employees. Kofford can be reached at kofford@roadunner.com
