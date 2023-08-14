LifeStream Blood Bank assisting Hawaiian wildfire victims

SAN BERNARDINO – LifeStream Blood Bank has sent 60 pints of blood products to the Blood Bank of Hawaii to aid the victims of the wildfires in Maui, where over 50 people are confirmed dead and dozens more are injured.
According to a press release from LifeStream, LifeStream blood donors are essential to maintaining a strong blood supply, which helps save lives at home and abroad. LifeStream has donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinto, Rancho Mirage and Hemet, and conducts mobile blood drives throughout its service area, including Imperial County.
"LifeStream will always do everything it can to help people in need wherever they may be," Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream president/CEO and medical director, said in the release.
Hawaiian hospitals in Maui and Oahu are seriously impacted by the burn victims, the release states.
"We could not ignore the call for help from our friends at the Blood Bank of Hawaii," the press release reads. "While most of the blood products we collect stay here at home, we saw the critical need that Hawaii is facing and knew we needed to do something to help," it reads.
"To help replenish our blood inventory, we are asking all eligible blood donors to come in and make a donation," Axelrod said.
"These wildfires highlight the importance of having blood at the ready. We want to be able to help again if needed, but we will need to rebuild an adequate supply to do it," the doctor said.
Blood donation eligibility requirements for all donors can be found at lstream.org/about-donating/who-can-donate. All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
