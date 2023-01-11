LifeStream Blood Bank needs 2,393 donors through January 15

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – LifeStream Blood Bank needs 2,393 donors through Sunday, January 15 to overcome an alarming blood shortage.
According to a press release, the rain storms forecasted to hit Southern California this week threaten blood collection efforts.
Last week, LifeStream needed 1,750 donors from January 6 through January 8 while battling rainy weather. Per the release, the community blood supply is still down to just hours of supply. Donors who have an O-negative blood type needed speficially. Per the release, O-negative is regularly used for babies in neonatal intensive care units at local hospitals.
“I want to thank all the donors who answered our call for help last week, but the job is not done,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director.
“The ongoing blood shortage combined with the need at our area hospitals is increasing our supply deficit at an alarming rate, Axelrod said. “We need donors to make and keep their appointments despite the forecasted rain. Anyone who is eligible to donate blood or platelets this week, please make an appointment at one of our nine donor centers.”
LifeStream has donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile blood drives throughout its service area, which includes Imperial County, the release states.
Eligibility requirements for all donors can be found at lstream.org/about-donating/who-can-donate. All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment to donate, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
