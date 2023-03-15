LifeStream Blood Bank needs 245 donors daily to save local lives

SAN BERNARDINO – LifeStream Blood Bank, the community’s blood supplier, needs 245 donors each day at centers to help save local patients, according to a LifeStream press release.
“Our appointment numbers at donor centers are extremely low,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO & medical director, in the release. “Patients may die if we do not see an increase in donations. We need 245 donors at our centers each day to meet hospital demand. We will not be able to meet the needs of local hospital patients if we don’t receive more blood donations from our community members.”
“Currently, we have less than a two-day supply of blood products on our shelves,” Dr. Axelrod said. “This week’s forecasted rain will negatively impact our ability to collect blood at mobile drives, so we need our donors to make appointments at our donor centers now. Lifesaving procedures don’t stop just because it’s raining.”
“All blood types are critically needed,” Axelrod continued in the release. “With just a single whole blood donation, you can save three lives. Transplant and trauma patients, and even birthing mothers count on volunteer blood donors. Their families count on volunteer blood donors to help save their loved ones.”
LifeStream has donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile blood drives throughout its service area, which includes Imperial County.
Eligibility requirements for all donors can be found at lstream.org/about donating/who-can-donate.
“All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged,” the release reads. To make a donation appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
