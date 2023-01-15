LifeStream Blood Bank unable to fulfill 90% of hospital blood orders

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – LifeStream Blood Bank, the community's blood supplier, cannot meet the needs of area hospitals.
According to a press release, approximately 90% of hospital type-O orders are going unfulfilled.
As of Thursday, January 12, seven area hospitals have zero or low type-O inventory on their shelves, and LifeStream does not have the supply to meet patient needs.
Hospitals have requested over 1,000 pints of type-O blood products needed for transfusion-dependent patients, childbirths, surgeries, trauma preparedness and other procedures. LifeStream only has 48 pints of type-O available for its entire service area of 80 hospitals.
LifeStream has donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile blood drives throughout its service area, which includes Imperial County.
“Hospitals are being put on notice to implement blood conservation efforts and prioritize patients' blood needs based on the available supply,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream's president/CEO and medical director, said in the release. “All eligible donors who are feeling healthy and well are immediately requested to give blood over the next few days. The community must rebuild the blood supply to keep hospitals prepared to meet patient needs.”
O-negative blood is regularly used for babies in neonatal intensive care units at local hospitals. O-negative blood is always urgently needed because it is the universal blood type, which can be given to any patient. O-positive blood is the most common blood type and also always urgently needed, the release reads.
Eligibility requirements for all donors can be found at lstream.org/about-donating/who-can-donate. All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.