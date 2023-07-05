LifeStream to hold Community Blood Drive

BRAWLEY – LifeStream will hold a community blood drive from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District 207 W. Legion Road in Brawley.
According to a LifeStream press release, donors receive a free mini-physical which includes readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Donors ages 15-18 must weigh at least 110 pounds & meet height requirement. Parent consent forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or at www.LStream.org. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds if 19 and older, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis, per the release.
Donors receive a free mini-physical as part of the donation process. Donating blood takes about an hour, yet gives someone a lifetime, according to the release. For more information, please call 1-800-TRY GIVING. Join the LifeStream volunteer team and make a lifesaving difference! For information, call 1.800.879.4484, ext. 458. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
