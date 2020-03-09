Lightning quick: Mini cars compete in lightning sprints at the IV Fairgrounds

Tiny cars with motorcycle engines took center stage Saturday evening in the dwarf car/lightning sprint events in the grandstand area at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. Dwarf cars are 5/8 scaled copies of 1928 to 1948 vintage American coupes, sedans and trucks. They are powered by a motorcycle engine no bigger than 1250cc. The bodies are scaled down versions of full size cars. Lightning sprint cars, like those shown here, are open-wheel miniatures with wings and motorcycle engines no bigger than 1200cc. PHOTOS SERGIO BASTIDAS

