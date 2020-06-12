Lions Clubs assist Food Bank

Members of Lions Clubs in California’s District 4-L6 presented Imperial County Food Bank a check for $1,000 for local food assistance on Thursday.
Pictured, from left, are Imperial Lions Club President Larry Hudson, El Centro Host Lions Club member Bill Browning, current District 4-L6 Gov. Norm MacKenzie, Imperial Valley Food Bank Development Assistant Stefanie Campos, District 4-L6 Gov.-elect Brian Clapper, former District 4-L6 Gov. Scott Leslie, El Centro Host Lions Club President Daniel Litz, and El Centro Host Lions Club members Steve Nickus and Curt Corda. PHOTO TOM BODUS
