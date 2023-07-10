Lithium Valley Community Workshop No. 2 announced

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The County of Imperial invites you to the second community workshop for the Lithium Valley Specific Plan and Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (Project).
According to a press release, the purpose of this workshop is to present information and gather input for project land use alternatives for the Lithium Valley Specific Plan. The workshop will provide an overview of each alternative, informing the community of the key highlights and differences between each land use scenario.
Per the release, the presentation will be recorded and input will be summarized and incorporated into the next phase of the Project. The workshop will be hosted in Brawley and repeated in Salton City. Spanish translation services will be provided.
