Little League District 22 All-Star tournament update

California Little League District 22 is headed into a big weekend of All-Star action with the 10U tournament finishing and the 12U tournament beginning at three sites.
Saturday marks the start of the most recognized of all, the Little League All-Star tournaments when the 12-year old’s take the field for the District 22 tournament with the possibility of winning their way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
District 22’s twelve-year-old action begins at 7:00 p.m. as the Imperial All-Stars travel to play Brawley at Volunteer Park, Holtville travels to Calexico and El Centro meets the Sunbeam All-Stars at Sunbeam Lake.
The Yuma Little League 12U All-Stars, who joined District 22 this year after previously (Cal) Ripken Baseball, a division of the Babe Ruth League, drew the first-round bye in the seven-team tournament.
Yuma therefore automatically advanced to Sunday night’s winners bracket game in the double-elimination tournament and will travel to play the winner of the Brawley and Imperial game in the Valley.
Saturday night will also see the first of two possible 10U All-Star championship games.
In 10U tournament action on Thursday night, the Imperial and Yuma All-Stars were undefeated and slated to meet in the winners bracket in Yuma, while the Brawley All-Stars were playing in Calexico in an elimination bracket game.
Brawley opened tournament play on Monday losing in Yuma 17-4 before rebounding for coach Brett Whannel to eliminate Holtville, 10-0 on Tuesday, then eliminating the El Centro All-Stars 11-1 on Wednesday night.
Calexico’s 10U All-Stars opened by defeating Holtville then fell behind 6-2 in Yuma on Tuesday night, and eventually led 8-7, only to lose 9-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In an elimination game at Calexico on Wednesday, coach Mateo Sauceda received a solid pitching performance from Sebastian Barron and Roberto Covarrubias and a three-hit performance from Armando Lizarraga to beat Sunbeam 16-1.
In 10U action on Friday night, the winner of the Brawley-Calexico game will try to advance to Saturday night’s championship game when they meet the loser of the Imperial-Yuma game.
To follow the 10U and 12U All-Star tournaments on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, check the IVPress Facebook page which will report game scores as well as updated game schedules as the information becomes available.
Tournament updates will also be published in Sunday’s edition.
