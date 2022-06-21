BRAWLEY - Since its founding in 1958, summer has meant All-Star tournament season for California Little League District 22 and 2022 is no exception.
Current District 22 district administrator, John Quinonez, took over this year following the death of former district admin and long-time coach and president of Calexico Little League, Salvador Munoz in late 2021.
Quinonez was also assistant district admin when he and Munoz weathered the Covid-19 shutdown of Little League play in 2020.
“The past few Little League seasons have been difficult and especially with Sal’s passing as he had been the district administrator for the past 6 years,” Quinonez said.
With All-Star tournament season, Quinonez, who is also overseeing Sunbeam Little League until a replacement can be found, feels a sense of normalcy.
“It finally feels like we are getting back to normal, getting into a rhythm,” Quinonez said. “This spring we saw that we are getting kids back after Covid.”
Over the past 62 years, District 22 All-Star tournaments have seen many iterations including playing All-Star teams from San Bernardino and Needles in the early years.
A revamped D-22 appeared in 1963 that included Mexicali and Blythe thus becoming the USA’s only international Little League district only to see those areas exit D-22 in the mid-1980’s.
Until this year, part of Little League’s Western Region based in San Bernardino basically D-22 was made up of Imperial County with teams representing Brawley, Calexico, Imperial, El Centro and Sunbeam, Heber, Holtville and Seaview (Calipatria-Westmorland).
This year’s All-Star tournaments feature the first-ever addition of the City of Yuma who for the first time has joined Little League and has been admitted as a member of D-22.
“The City of Yuma petitioned to join Little League this year and in the past they played Cal Ripken which is similar,” Quinonez said. “They are in the All-Star mix and are playing in the Under-8-year-old All-Star tournament, which we have added as a local tournament to get the younger players into an All-Star tournament atmosphere.”
For Yuma, the switch between the two organizations, which both observe the same re-entry, pitch count and days of rest in between pitching in games, the adjustment will be minimal.
The biggest difference between Cal Ripken and Little League affects only players ages 10-12 years in the major division.
Still, it will be an adjustment as Cal Ripken's pitching distance is 50 feet and their bases are 70 feet apart while Little League’s on the other hand, has a pitching distance is 46 feet and their bases are 60 feet apart.
Major league distances aside, the addition of Yuma has been meet with some questions by D-22 leagues.
"Yuma didn't play Little League, and they just started with us and there are mixed emotions,” said Aaron Tuck, president of the Brawley Little League.
For Tuck, distance and population are key issues.
“It's a long drive. There were questions about how strong they would be given their size,” Tuck said. “They have a much larger population-base and something like 40 teams … that’s like the size of all the Valley Little Leagues combined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.