IMPERIAL – Rooted in agriculture, the Livestock Show Weekend at Imperial's 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair highlights students from 4-H, FFA and different high schools demonstrating animal showmanship and being judged based on certain criteria.
Saturday, March 5 showed market swine, feeder calves, breeder/market beef, productions steer, and Jr. Market goats being shown by students from across the Imperial Valley. According to FFA advisors, students in agriculture – through student leadership projects – demonstrate in an arena what ideal, high-quality livestock should be. The students care for their animals throughout the course of a year to get them “market ready”, or in other words, ready for the table, with many animals getting auctioned off next weekend at the Fair.
Small Animal Superintendent Terry Sullivan spoke briefly about a smaller turnout than normal compared to last year for the Fair. She said it was the first Fair after COVID-19 restricted the 2021 Fair, and “a lot of the kids were trying to get back into things.” However, the turnout this year was a lot higher and seemed to be evening out, she said.
El Centro FFA Coordinator Shana Abatti-Fitzurka specified what market ready means for animals.
“Does it have enough condition, meaning fat layer? Does it have enough muscle? Basically, is it a good product for the consumer,” Abatti-Fitzurka said. "If they’re not market ready animals show less muscle and slowness."
Abatti-Fitzurka said the event is an opportunity for students to grow into responsible citizens and give back to the community.
She said all animals are “sifted,” or examined, by a veterinarian to make sure they’re healthy. Both student and state veterinarians check out the animals. Some of the things they check for are lice and skin diseases.
“All animals meet a certain guideline and must be free of any medical conditions.” The guidelines are set by the state of California, she said.
Southwest Agriculture teacher Briana Larios said some animals were not allowed to be shown at the Fair this year out because they did not meet the guidelines.
“When a goat comes in, they're supposed to have their milk teeth … which shows they're under a year of age,” she said. Larios said some goats got 'kicked out' because they lost a tooth and an adult tooth came in, which, “unfortunately ... there’s nothing we can do about it” and they cannot participate.
Larios also mentioned some of the goats were getting sick this year, which also made their students unable to participate.
Kristin Mayo, FFA Advisor for Southwest High School, spoke about the event and its importance in the Imperial Valley.
As one of the number one agricultural communities in California, “we highlight what we produce in the Imperial Valley through our livestock.” As stewards of agriculture and livestock, "the purpose of market day is to highlight the agricultural industry in a positive manner and teach children where their food comes from," Mayo said.
Mayo said there are two classes: "market class" and "showmanship class." The market class focuses on naming an animal champion that best demonstrates high-quality livestock, where the animals need to be "sound and the most representative of their species." The showmanship class has novice, junior, and senior competitions specifically for exhibiting their animals. Students demonstrate their skills in the arena and are judged based on their showmanship skills, Mayo said.
A teacher for 16 years – with eight of those dedicated to agriculture – Mayo said she felt "blessed" to give her students firsthand experience at what judges are looking for, ultimately seeing her students learning responsibility and how to be good stewards of their animals.
“They’re able to advocate for our essential industry … and it’s our job to teach people where our food comes from," Mayo said.
