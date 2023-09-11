IMPERIAL – The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event had its breaking year record with 484 people registered to climb and those who came to cheer on their loved ones.
In tribute to 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement personnel and 10 emergency medical personnel who selflessly gave their lives trying to save others in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, many family members in the community reunited in an event at the Imperial County Fairgrounds in honor of the 22nd anniversary of September 11, marking the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event in Imperial Valley.
“We're very passionate about September 11,” Carlos Pitones, Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (IVMSC) committee member, said. “It's important to remember the tragedy that happened that day, those who lost their lives and to continue to honor those heroes.”
“This is our first year that we went on our own,” Tiffinie Macias, IVMSC committee president, said. “We want to build our own memorial here at the fairgrounds so that our Valley has its own memorial.”
People from all ages reunited in a vibrant atmosphere, which encouraged participants to achieve their goal of climbing the stairs to the tune of 2,071 steps – the amount of steps in the 110 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center towers.
In addition to the stair climb/walker participants, the event consisted of vendors, a DJ and the guest speaker El Centro Fire Chief Joseph Bernal.
“Courage is not the absence of fear, but the ability to persevere in the face of fear,” Bernal said. “The bravery is not the absence of doubt but the determination to move forward in spite of it.”
To the sound of Guns N’ Roses and other rock bands, every participant of the event wore a lanyard with a designated hero who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy, and climbed the equivalent of about 2-miles of World Trade Center stairs. The over 2,000 steps to were taken by participants to commemorate and honor the fallen heroes and to symbolically complete the journey those heroes set upon that day.
Pictures with stories of each one of the heroes were displayed on walls, where people could read about life stories.
“I know Imperial High School has their 8th graders go to a Washington D.C. and New York field trip, so I have children who have taken that badge with them and gone to New York and found their person there and take pictures,” Macias said. “I think it means more to them that way; then they understand more for sure.”
The original idea of the stair climb was was based off of the National Firefighter Foundation, who started a stair climb nationwide and it trickled out toward other parts of the United States.
In the Imperial Valley, the stair climb started when Mathew Zinn, an El Centro fire fighter and the vice president of the Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Committee, came to Macias and asked her if she could help him organize something as a community for a 9/11 remembrance.
“I did a little bit of research and I found that the first-ever stair climb originated in Denver, Colorado,” Macias said, “so I went ahead and registered with them for us to start doing one, and that's how it started.”
Starting with Macias and Zinn, throughout the years they got a committee together – which the majority of the members are either from a firefighter or a law enforcement background – and now they have a board and made their own 501(c)(3).
Not having to go through national and creating their own website was essential to have their largest event, Macias said. Creating their own 501(c)(3) provided the committee more control over planning the event and the designation of the funds. Macias said they are also planning for next year to do some scholarships for the Imperial Valley College fire and police academies.
While funds go to the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, those proceeds not only help fund this event and future events, but they plan on building a standing Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial that will be constructed at the county fairgrounds in Imperial.
“Our goal is to make sure that everybody never forgets,” Macias said.
