IMPERIAL — To mitigate the impact of high temperatures in the region, the Imperial Valley Food Bank, Imperial Valley College, and BrightSide Produce from San Diego State University collaborated for an indoor food distribution on Wednesday.
According to Xavier Reyna, student success specialist with IVC Student Equity and Achievement, 250 families from the Imperial Valley received a bag of food with canned goods, frozen meats, and produce.
“It’s always beneficial for low-income households that they need extra support from us right now,” mentioned Reyna.
Despite the intense heat, community members were inside the air-conditioned 2700 building lobby at Imperial Valley College, in line to receive a bag of food.
Martin Gonzalez, a resident from Imperial, appreciated this gesture during the summer.
“It is much better, we are waiting under an air-condition, and we are not exposed to the heat outside,” mentioned Gonzalez while holding his cart.
Over the last two years, he has been attending different distribution sites to help feed his family.
“My money lasts more,” said Gonzalez. “With expenses increasing, such as gasoline, I can invest the money in that.”
He considered the food given by the agencies to be nutritious and liked by his family.
Due to the temperatures registered during this season, Reyna added that indoor distributions to continue for the next two months.
In previous months, distributions were under a drive-thru style where members received food in their cars by staff.
“Indoors make it easier for them and us,” mentioned Reyna.
He noted that Imperial Valley College is a popular distribution site for users, as they register a high demand during events.
“We have busier months towards the end of the year, but for now 250 families is the target,” said Reyna.
With families carrying their bags of food, Reyna reminded that food distributions held at IVC are open to the community.
“Not only do we help students, but also our community,” added Reyna. “This is a great way to connect with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.