Local and Region: Birthday celebration

Maria Guadalupe-Garcia wears a shirt that reads, "Let's Fiesta, this senorita is turning 63," during her birthday party Tuesday in Heber.
Guadalupe-Garcia's family threw her a drive-by party, during which loved ones stopped by, picked up some Mexican snacks such as pico de gallo de fruta, and wished her a happy birthday. There were also signs on the front lawn that read, "Happy Birthday Lulu."
PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
