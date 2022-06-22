His day job is work as an air conditioner technician, but Brawley native Manuel Baeza’s passion is to be a filmmaker.
His dream came a little closer to reality when a short film he wrote and directed, “A Bitter Murmur,” got its premiere at the esteemed Dances With Film Festival in Los Angeles on June 11 at the esteemed TCI Chinese Theatres.
“I’m grateful to have been selected and screened at Dances With Films. This is my first film to get this far,” he said. While the film didn’t receive any awards during the festival’s awards ceremony the next weekend, it did get noticed, he added.
“It stuck out from the others. It was the most scary movie ... Really dark. It seemed like people really got into it. They asked a lot of questions. There was a lot of positive feedback from other filmmakers who were there.”
Now he’s writing the screenplay for a full-length version of “A Bitter Murmur” as well as working on another short film project he plans to go into production later this year.
He’s particularly intrigued by the horror genre.
“Growing up in the Imperial Valley, I was always a huge fan of the horror genre and I knew at an early age I wanted to be a filmmaker that created chills and thrills as well,” he said. “My main influences are Stephen King books and films. Those were the type of horror films I grew up watching, reading and loving. ‘The Shining’ is my favorite movie.”
Of “A Bitter Murmur,” he said, it “feels like the culmination of success after years of trial and error. A labor of love and teamwork.”
The film is the story of Sam’s struggle with loneliness and isolation that brings the return of a haunting presence from her childhood, forcing her to question what is real and what isn’t.
Baeza came up with the idea, wrote an outline, then wrote the screenplay. After receiving critiques from friends, he incorporated their ideas and finished the screenplay.
When Baeza presented it to producers in Los Angeles, it garnered interest from producer Anjini Taneja Azhar, who helped him get the story off the page and on to the screen.
Making the short feature, which Baeza self-funded, was a whirlwind. On one weekend in November he drove to Los Angeles, hired a film crew and cast of three actors, rented a house to shoot the film and filmed it in one day. Then he put it in his computer and edited the film himself over Thanksgiving. After that he hired a sound mixer and music for the soundtrack.
The film stars Cailyn Rice, Mary Carrig and Matanya Bar-Shalom. It’s seven minutes long with credits.
“Once it was finished, I knew I had captured something special,” Baeza said.
He probably will repeat the film process with his next feature, hiring and shooting in LA.
Baeza shared how he got started as a filmmaker. As a child, he would use his parents’ camera to shoot little, short movies with his friends. For a time, he worked in San Diego, where people helped him with his craft. Pictures that never saw the light of day, he acknowledges. Others were posted to the Internet.
“But it was a lot of practice,” he said.
From a young age, he realized there would be challenges as a Latino filmmaker and growing up in such a small town, he said. “Navigating this genre would be tough.”
But he found inspiration over the last few years in stories of other local filmmakers featured in the Imperial Valley Press. “It gave me hope that I, too, could create a film if I just tried. I love telling stories. There’s stuff in my head that wants to come out.”
