SEELEY – Local author Pedro Leon is finishing the final stages of publishing his third novel “Bad Day Gone Fishing,” which will feature stories of varied things he has witnessed during his times out fishing.
Leon, most well-known for his non-fiction novel “El Vaquero y El Leon: The Cowboy and the Lion” and his fiction novel “Siege at Rio Bend,” has returned to the publishing world by preparing a collection of stories of first-person accounts which he has witnessed over the years.
Leon provided a sneak peek into his new book in an interview on Wednesday, June 21, where he explained that fishing had been a passion of his since his childhood, giving him years to collect his fishy tales.
“Fishing is supposed to be a good relaxing time, right, but tragedies happen even out there. This book is me answering ‘so what happened?’” Leon said.
According to the Balboa Press website, who published Leon’s previous books as well as is scheduled to publish “Bad Day Gone Fishing,” Leon was born on September 6, 1956 to Gloria and Pedro Leon in Brawley, California, and was raised in the Imperial Valley and in Tulare County, California.
Pedro graduated from Calipatria High School in 1974, according to the site, and joined the U.S. Marines from 1974-1978, where he was stationed in Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii. He then went on to become and later retire an ICE Agent in 2006. He is now a full-time snowbird.
During the interview, Leon also discussed his other two books, explaining that “El Vaquero y El Leon: The Cowboy and the Lion” is based on true events of his time growing up and going to school. The book then discusses the time Leon spent getting to know met Juan “El Vaquero” Vargas, who would later go on to win the World Kickboxing Federation’s lightweight in 1997, while Leon was recovering from a major car accident that left him in a full body cast in 1995.
Leon’s second book, “Siege At Rio Bend,” is a blending of his real life experiences as an ICE Agent with his present day life as a local snowbird, to create the fictional adventure of what would happen if Seeley’s residents in Rio Bend RV & Golf Resort were held hostage, with only Leon and his best friend to save them.
Leon said that there was no tentative release date yet for "Bad Day Gone Fishing," but the process has begun as the design for the cover of the book has been completed.
Leon also said during his interview that he is in the early stages of developing his second book, the fictional work titled "Siege At Rio Bend", into a film. The film is in its very early stages of development, a local filmmaker confirmed in a conversation with IVP Editor Roman Flores.
