Local Border Patrol agent recognized for heroic act

CHICAGO — A local Border Patrol agent was named Officer of the Year at an international law enforcement conference for his heroic acts during the deadly Poway synagogue shooting on April 27.
Agent Jonathan Morales was presented with the prestigious award Sunday during the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago.
Morales, who was off duty at the time, risked his life by confronting the shooter at Chabad of Poway during the incident that left one dead and three injured.
The 18-year Border Patrol veteran insists that his actions that day were no different than anything any other law enforcement officer would’ve done.
“Even when we’re off duty, not working, your mindset is still the same all the time, every day, no matter how much we try to ignore it or turn it off,” Morales said. “It’s just who we are.”
Morales was among the annual recognition’s four finalists and was not aware of his winning selection until it was announced at the conference.
The IACP award follows similar recognition he recently received from President Donald Trump as well as the Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
The added attention is a new development for Morales and is not expected to let up as he embarks this month on speaking arrangements in San Diego and Florida.
Morales said he has been attending services at Chabad of Poway for about the last three years, after having met Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein at a community event celebrating Israel’s Independence Day.
Soon enough, he was able to earn the trust and confidence of the synagogue’s leaders, who one day told him informally and half-jokingly about a handgun kept in the sanctuary in case of an emergency.
On the day of the shooting, which coincided with the eighth and final day of Passover, Morales was sitting near the rear of the sanctuary when he heard what sounded like two firecrackers go off nearby.
Other congregants had taken notice of the sounds as well, prompting the reading of the Torah to momentarily pause.
The sound of additional gun shots in the adjacent foyer alerted the congregation, including Morales, of the imminent danger, prompting most to flee the sanctuary in a panic.
Rather than flee or take shelter, Morales crawled the length of the sanctuary toward where the firearm was kept, only to discover it was an antique handgun that solely held four rounds.
Morales said he resolved to confront the gunman and felt reassured by his firearm and active shooter training, despite his limited firepower.
“That was my mentality at the moment: It’s all I have so I’m going to have to go up against him,” Morales said. “There’s no backing down.”
As Morales worked his way toward the front of the sanctuary, the shooter failed to appear, prompting Morales to exit one of the sanctuary’s side doors to circle back to the foyer from the front entrance.
As he neared the front entrance, Morales said he saw the shooter exiting the synagogue with another man close behind yelling and screaming at him.
That man was Oscar Stewart, a fellow congregant and Navy veteran who had reportedly confronted the shooter inside the foyer just as the assailant appeared to have been attempting to reload.
The shooter then reportedly ran down the synagogue’s front steps while cradling an AR-15 and locked eyes with Morales as he reached the sidewalk, Morales said.
Though Morales had the gunman in his line of sight and positioned himself to take a shot, he said he held back for fear of striking panicked congregants streaming out of Chabad Poway at the same time.
The gunman continued across the street toward his parked vehicle and was able to open the driver’s side door, at which time Morales said he fired a shot that missed its intended target.
His gun shot appeared to have spooked congregants again, sending them in a panicked run between Morales and the alleged assailant again.
Morales said he was standing in the middle of the street when he squeezed off two more shots that struck the area where the door frame and window meet.
He advanced further on foot and shot again, this time striking the upper left portion of the driver’s side window and startling the gunman.
Morales said that time appeared to have moved in slow motion during the whole episode and that he had also lost track of how many times he had fired the gun.
As he advanced within 5 feet of the gunman, Morales said he began firing and quickly realized he was out of ammunition.
“It kind of felt like it was a bad dream,” Morales said. “I was frustrated as I saw him get to the roadway and make that right turn and disappear.”
A short time later, authorities arrested and booked 20-year-old John Timothy Earnest for the shootings. He is currently awaiting trial and is potentially facing the death penalty.
He stands accused of fatally shooting Lori Gilbert-Kaye and injuring an 8-year-old girl and her uncle. There were a total of 53 members of the congregation assembled that day. Earnest is reported to have brought 60 rounds of ammunition with him, Morales said.
Since the shooting, and with its investigation over, Morales has recently emerged to share his experience with the public.
Plans call for him to address a San Diego-based synagogue later this month, as well as a Miami-based organization that advocates on behalf of domestic violence victims.
Not long after the shooting, he returned to Chabad Poway and was given a standing ovation from the hundreds who gathered from near and far to pay tribute to his and Stewarts’ acts of bravery and the Jewish community’s resilience.
“We were there to show we’re not going to hide,” Morales said. “We’re not going to let a terrorist disrupt our way of life and religious services.”
He still gets choked up talking about the incident and acknowledges it may take some time to heal completely.
Though a career in law enforcement has prepared him well for the physical demands of the job, Morales admits that learning to cope with highly emotional events and the loss of life is a different story.
“There nothing you can do to prepare for that,” he said, “I’m a firsthand account of that.”
The West Sacramento native said he and his family regularly attend monthly services at Congregation Beth Jacob in El Centro but also frequent Chabad Poway for additional services.
On April 27, he had left his children behind, since their young peers were not expected to be in attendance for the daylong Passover services and banquet in Poway.
Their presence would’ve likely prompted Morales to have to decide whether he was going to attempt to safeguard them or take action on behalf of the entire congregation, he said. He credits their absence to an act of God.
Though Morales did not grow up observing traditional Jewish customs, he rediscovered his faith in his 20s, when he started reading about Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain in the fifth century and settled in Monterrey, Mexico, where his grandparents hailed from.
“I did of lot of reading and searching and rediscovered who I am,” Morales said.
As he walked through the El Centro Sector’s headquarters on Friday, a colleague who knew about his bravery stopped to shake his hand and comment that he was something of a celebrity, a characterization that Morales shrugged off.
“I’m a regular agent just like everybody else,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.