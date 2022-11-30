IMPERIAL COUNTY – With the commercial sales summits of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping having passed, organizations who live or operate in Imperial County hope to have had a successful “Giving Tuesday” on November 29.
Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world,” according to givingtuesday.org. The event – held since 2012, usually after Cyber Monday – started as simply “a day that encourages people to do good,” but has since “grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity,” according to the site, with many choosing to donate to charities or other philanthropic organizations.
While Giving Tuesday is just one day, local organizations are hoping that the generosity will not be limited to just one time during the year, they said.
“People always think about food or toy drives during the holidays but there’s those real lean times during the year where the need doesn’t go away … it’s not just a seasonal thing,” said Imperial Valley Community Foundation (IVCF) CEO Bobby Brock.
“I think we were kind of at the forefront to here locally to bring some awareness to it but we’re not going to undercut somebody that has their causes … a rising tide lifts all boats,” Brock said.
Brock said that while the IVCF supports Giving Tuesday by participating with online with a donation banner on their site for IVCF to continue their philanthropic mission, giving year round to the cause or causes most important to each donor is just as important.
“We need to promote the importance of all the different forms of philanthropy, because sometimes folks don’t see them,” Brock said. “Hopefully people can get introduced to organizations and charities with whatever the time and resources they have but it doesn’t cost anything to be nice.”
Brock said donations to local charities or organizations don’t have to always be big as ‘every little bit helps.’
“There’s a reason why Santa Claus still rings bells outside of grocery stores around Christmas, because the chain in people’s pockets can change lives,” he said.”
“I’m a big believer that everything counts,” said Dani Willenberg, Director of Philanthropy for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of San Diego (CCDSD), which also serves Imperial County.
“Don’t get me wrong, we appreciate those big checks ... but I also look at the $5, $10 and $20 donations coming in; that person sacrificed to give this donation,” she said.
Catholic Charities runs 20 different aid programs, with many operating in Imperial County, such as their Meals on Wheels program for senior citizens in partnership with the County’s Area Agency on Aging, food distributions in partnership with the Imperial Valley Food Bank including a recent Thanksgiving turkeys giveaway event for the needy, help for migrants, and their ongoing project to open the first Homeless Day Center in El Centro towards the end of December.
“They might come to us for food but they might need help with immigration papers, lawyer advice, or be in need a shelter,” Willenberg said. “For example I just got a bed today for a woman who is moving out of a shelter.”
“With Giving Tuesday, I know it’s a day after everyone has gone through Black Friday and Cyber Monday and taking care of themselves, but our theme this year is ‘Selflessness’ and how people make decisions in their lives for someone else, even their own family,” she said.
Willenberg said CCDSD celebrates Giving Tuesday by sharing stories of the people whom they serve via their website – ccdsd.org/christmas2022 – which includes a teaser video of the stories as well as each individual story in print. She said they share their clients’ stories over a dozen days, which they call the “12 Days of Giving.”
“I don’t want to just talk about us, I want to talk about our clients that overcome so much,” Willenberg said. “I just think it’s important to share the people that we are helping.”
“With inflation right now it’s really tough to go to the grocery store, so if people need food we don’t shy them away,” she said.
A sentiment well taken – and experienced – by the Imperial Valley Food Bank.
“Food banks get their food through multiple ways, including buying it themselves,” according to a USA Today article. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture, one of the biggest bankrollers of food bank supplies, is having a harder time purchasing food for charitable purposes because it too is dealing with inflation in the market,” the article reads.
“Rising food prices because of inflation have led to an increase in the demand for our service (and) we are spending far more on food purchases this year compared to prior years to support the growing need,” said Celeste Alvarez, spokesperson for the I.V. Food Bank.
Alvarez said food banks across the U.S. are feeling the inflation crunch, which is why the IVFB is looking for more donations to support the more than 25,000 people the food bank serves in Imperial County each month.
“As a result … the I.V. Food Bank is asking the community to give the gift of food to their neighbors in need … someone you know is likely impacted by hunger,” Alvarez wrote in an email.
“As the central distribution center for the region, the I.V. Food Bank supplies food to 33 partner agencies, 13 food pantries, and 25 local schools, and hosts 14 mobile food pantries each month throughout Imperial County,” Alvarez wrote.
“By giving locally, you can make a difference in your community this season,” she said.
Willenberg and Brock agreed.
“It’s the end of the year and time to reflect,” Willenberg said. “I know it’s tough to give with gas prices and inflation ... but even for myself, I’m giving up my Starbucks coffee just to donate that $5 to help somebody else.”
“The message I try to put out there is: If you see a person that’s hungry or needs food and water, give them something to improve their conditions,” Brock said.
“Give to something or someone that’s meaningful and special to you ... or just do something nice for somebody,” Brock said. “It doesn’t cost anything to be nice,” he said.
