I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you visited me. Matthew 25: 35-36
Joy. That is the overwhelming response of villagers in Uganda to blessings brought to them through the generosity of Imperial Valley donors and their support of Burning Bush International Uganda.
Based on the scripture from Matthew, Jim Rhodes and his wife, Nancie, established BBI Uganda in 2012 to bring the Gospel and humanitarian relief to eastern Uganda. Since then, the organization has provided sources of clean water and the tools to help the people lift themselves out poverty.
Rhodes was able to visit the country April 19-May 7 to see the good works brought through his ministry. He had not been able to visit the country and BBI’s partner, Eric Sabiit, or review projects in person since late 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was greeted by villagers dressed in their brightly colored clothing as they danced, sang and expressed their joy for the blessings they’ve received and their impact on their lives. It was a special pleasure, Rhodes said, to be on hand for the celebrations. Each ceremony lasts two to three hours, usually with several hundred villagers in attendance. “A grand time is always had by all.”
It is estimated that nearly 8 million people in Uganda are living in remote villages without access to safe, clean drinking water and the hardships that causes them. Through the generosity of the people of Imperial Valley, a total of 34 wells have now been funded, with the addition of 12 more over the last two years.
“Water is the most important thing we can do for these neglected villages,” Rhodes said. “These wells are making a huge difference in the lives of thousands in remote villages. Villagers, who in the past had to walk long distances just to gather filthy water, now have a clean water source nearby. (This means) better health, a water source for themselves and their animals and irrigation for their family gardens, and saves time so children can attend school more regularly. It also brings hope to a village … changes their mindset that has had to deal with disease and death due to contaminated water.”
After a village receives a nearby clean water source, the attention of BBI Uganda turns to programs that help the villagers improve their lives in other ways.
One such program, Goats for Orphans, provides female goats to disadvantaged children to help them move out of poverty. Over time, the children build up their goat herds so they can “trade up” to cows. In Uganda, both goats and cows are highly valued and provide resources for the children to fund higher education beyond the seventh grade. One benefit of goats is that they don’t require a special diet but are able to simply graze on the plants and bushes native to the area. In giving the goats to the children, it is made clear that they are for the children’s long-term benefit and are not to become a source of food.
Rhodes visited several of these villages, meeting with the children and admiring their animals. Started more than six years ago, this has become a very successful anti-poverty project, he noted.
BBI Uganda also supports education and job training and creation to help villagers improve their lives and the lives of their families.
During his recent visit to Uganda, Rhodes met with Lucy, a recent graduate of the two-year sewing skills program at the Baptist Technical Training School in Kumi. Her training was funded by BBI and a sewing machine was purchased for her so she can apply her skills in her village and nearby trading center.
Rhodes also met with Jackson, a recent graduate from the Kumi school, who received his training in construction. He now is employed in a major construction project at a nearby high school.
“Both are so appreciative of the assistance given to them by BBI and Eric’s ministry,” Rhodes said. “Now Lucy and Jackson are helping family members with school fees and food.”
BBI also has sponsored the university education of talented young people at the Livingstone International University (LIU) in Mbale. This university was founded by Christian churches in the United States about 15 years ago.
For example, Florence graduated from LIU with honors in business management. The mother of a little boy, she has started a business in retail, selling baby clothes to families in the Kampala area.
It is important to point out that when BBI helps “one” person, it actually helps many others, Rhodes said. In Uganda, life is very difficult, so when one person in a family receives an income, parents, siblings and other members of the family benefit.
In addition, Rhodes met with BBI scholarship graduates Julius and Frances. Last year, they completed the three-year teaching program at LIU. They are now applying their teaching skills at public high schools near their home villages and doing very well.
BBI also supports education through blackboard renovations in the villages’ primary schools. Classroom teaching in Uganda consists of teachers writing on blackboards and students copying them into their notebooks, so BBI’s focus has been on upgrading the blackboards in villages that have received wells.
Although his trip was short, Rhodes was able to visit with beneficiaries of yet another program: micro-loan groups.
“There are many success stories coming out of our micro-loan groups,” Rhodes said. For instance, through her savings group, a woman who runs a small roadside store was able to get a loan to purchase a machine that grinds peanuts to make peanut butter. She also has used a loan to further her pig breeding business. Traditional banks wouldn’t work with her, but her savings group is helping her become a success.
Medical support services to the sick and disadvantaged has been an outreach focus of BBI since its inception. As resources allow, BBI and Sabiit address the health needs of the indigent who come to the Tororo Hospital and Mukuju Aids Clinic but can’t pay for services. Nutritious meals and medications also are distributed to patients, and education provided to help people learn how to stay healthy.
During his visit, Rhodes met two now healthy children, who came to the clinic severely malnourished. He also met with former patients who have recovered from compound fractures, skin infections and a life-threatening infection due to a miscarriage. All are healthy now following the intervention by Sabitt’s ministry, funded by BBI.
As part of another program, BBI distributed dresses to 100 girls at each of five villages that received new wells nearly two years ago. The dresses were handmade by numerous Imperial Valley ladies and the girls love them, Rhodes said.
Another important part of BBI Uganda’s ministry is that of bringing the gospel to prison inmates. The shadow of Covid-19 continues to put a pall on Sabiit’s ability to minister more fully at prisons near Tororo, Uganda. However, Rhodes and the group with him were able to attend church services at a smaller prison in Mayuge, Uganda, with about 100 prisoners. During the service, about 15 prisoners responded to the call to follow Christ.
Rhodes concluded: “It was a pleasure to be able to travel to Uganda and see in person the impact that Burning Bush International and its many donors are having on the lives of people in that impoverished country.” He especially enjoyed being to see and participate in the festivities as people there celebrated the blessings that have enriched their lives and are enabling them and their families to escape poverty.
“We praise God that so many people in the Imperial Valley support this ministry,” he said.
A total of $121,059 was raised in 2021 for the organization’s work through local contributions, community giving and fundraising efforts.
For more information about BBI Uganda, visit www.bbiuganda.org.
