IMPERIAL VALLEY – After a long journey, “The Man From Jalisco” Season 1 was completed in 2023; now the series will run in its entirety locally on KSWT Channel 13 from this Saturday, June 3 each week until its series finale, episode 10, on August 5.
Promoting the culture of Jalisco, Mexico, and inspired by true events in the fight of Imperial Valley’s water rights, the series is set to air on June 3 at 5 p.m., local Director Ryan Brandt, of RJLB Pictures, said. The show deals with the real world water issue in the Imperial Valley, drug cartels, and border issues.
Brandt said the ten episodes are currently available on YouTube @rjlbpictures, and Brandt also said he is trying to get the film on the streaming service Tubi.
Brandt said with the help of sponsors was instrumental in allowing him to get it aired locally on KSWT Channel 13.
“It’s a good venue and it’s local, and I wanna show it to local audiences first,” the director said.
Brandt looks forward to what the local response will be, especially since many of the actors are local.
He hopes a studio executive will pick up the show to allow him to make another season. Brandt will also pitch it to executives in the Los Angeles area next year.
“I did season one pretty much out of my own pocket,” he said, but emphasized that he got a lot of help from sponsors. He called those who gave more towards the movie “super sponsors,” adding that he is grateful for their support.
If the series does get picked up by a larger outfit, Brandt said he will make sure nothing in Season 1 is changed.
He wants the actors to have the opportunity to book more roles and to be in a potential “The Man From Jalisco” season two. His main concern is that the actors are treated well and get more jobs within the industry, the director said.
The price tag for making the show was “about the price of a house.” Brandt said he kept it on the cheaper side. by utilizing local connections. Each actor was also paid according to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) rate, which are rates determined by the project type, budget constraints, and distribution plan.
“The best experience was being able to work with so many great and talented people, all promoting the Jalisco culture,” Brandt said.
