CALEXICO — The Mexican Consulate in Calexico seeks the participation of Imperial Valley's DACA community to participate in the fifth edition of the Dreamers Forum to be held November 16-18 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event is an initiative by the Institute of Mexicans Abroad and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs.
"The idea is to strengthen the connection between the immigrant youth community with Mexico and the United States," said Mario Beltrán Mainero, Community Affairs Consul for the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. "Our goal is to empower and reinforce the efforts to build the dreamer community in the United States."
Beltran Mainero added the consulate is reaching out to the local DACA community to attend and represent the Imperial Valley.
"We would like for them to participate and take advantage of having contact with DACA leaders and other dreamers from the United States," mentioned Beltran Mainero.
The forum will include dialogs with Mexican authorities, migrant leaders, and civil associations to discuss discrimination, rights, academic opportunities, and more.
Beltran Mainero highlighted the talents and contributions of dreamers and that they play a key role in the development of the United States.
"This forum gives them more visibility to be recognized in the United States as an important group and keep their bonds with Mexico," added Beltran Mainero.
To participate in the forum, applicants must be DACA beneficiaries and 21 years of age, preferably with a background in community leadership. Interested members can reach out via phone to (760) 357-3863 extension 123 or send an email to mbeltran@sre.gob.mx; the deadline to apply is August 25.
