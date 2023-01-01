COUNTY — As the new year arrives, so does the traditional list of New Year's resolutions.
According to Theresa Vogel, behavioral health therapist at Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, New Year's resolutions can be helpful to keep people grounded in their accomplishments and goals.
"We want people to make goals, we do want them to be more realistic and things that they can accomplish then we can feel better about ourselves," Vogel said.
Among the most popular resolutions is losing weight; gymnasiums and fitness centers register an increase in registrations during the first months of the year.
"Health has to be your goal and not the way you look physically," said Dalia Rodriguez, owner of Oasis Fitness and Spa, a women-only health club in Imperial.
"We should always try to change and make ourselves healthier because if you don't have your health, you don't have nothing," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said some key aspects to maintaining motivation throughout the year are: being consistent with health resolutions, setting small goals, making your goals attainable, making it measurable, being specific with your goals, being realistic, and staying positive.
"You're going to have some setbacks, and you are going to have some plateaus," Rodriguez said. "I think is so important not to put yourself down, that's the first thing people do, they think they are losers, they think they're failures but they're not a failure."
Rodriguez recommended members of our local communities find a place or activity from which they derive joy in the areas of exercise and nutrition.
"Talk to a trainer, or talk to somebody as far as nutrition goes, but it has to fit into your lifestyle," Rodriguez said. "Find those things that bring you enjoyment because when you do that, then you are more apt to continue on your health journey."
Vogel shared that in cases where your New Year's resolution is causing you anxiety, panic attacks, or negative thoughts about yourself it is time to reevaluate them.
"I think that is when you kind of have to sit there and say either 'These are not realistic goals for me,' or 'if I want to reach these goals, maybe I need to seek some help,'" Vogel said.
Vogel said that Imperial County Behavioral Health Services has an array of services for assistance or therapy.
"Make sure that you remember that you're kind to yourself," Vogel said. "Things take time and it's okay to sometimes we have to realize that these (resolutions) are more long-term and big goals. It's okay to set smaller goals."
"Start fresh, hopefully, and go into (the New Year) with a realistic but a positive outlook," she said.
