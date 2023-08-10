SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – For the second year in a row, Holtville’s own Samantha Castañeda, the 2023 Carrot Queen, has competed and placed in the National American Miss pageant among teens throughout California.
The National American Miss (NAM) pits girls from ages 4- through- 24 years of age in pageant-style competition with girls in their state to “Grow Confidence and teach Real World Skills,” according to namiss.com, yet the NAM competition held in Scottsdale from July 21-24 also had competitors in their respective age categories from Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada, Abril Castañeda, Samantha’s mother, said.
In the 2022 competition, Samantha Castañeda – now a 17-year-old going into her senior year at Holtville High School – placed third (Second Runner Up) in the Talent portion for California, playing a Louis Armstrong piece on her trumpet. In July 2023, Castañeda placed second (First Runner Up) in the “Heart of Service℠” category – a community service-based award – as well as fourth place in most “Photogenic.”
She also competed against more Californians in 2023 – 25 in 2022 but against 39 contestants in 2023. “Three full days of competitions and changing outfits,” her mother, Abril Castañeda, told IVP on August 9.
“I was the only girl representing not only Holtville but the Imperial Valley as a whole,” Samantha Castañeda wrote in an email response to interview questions between summer band and summer cheer camps. “I decided to compete with NAM one more time because it’s my senior year and I realized that I would leave with more knowledge and experience than my previous year.”
With that First Runner Up placement, Castañeda qualifies for the National American Miss Nationals 2023 in Orlando, Florida, which will occur November 17-26 this year.
The teen estimates her total costs for a bid for NAM Nationals would be approximately $8,000 to $10,000.
“We’re still thinking of (going to Nationals) but most likely it’s going to be a no; it’s just that it’s real expensive,” Abril Castañeda told IVP in an interview.
“When she won for Carrot Queen it was a lot of work to sell tickets and it was a lot of work, so if we do it she’ll need to have the money by mid-October,” Abril said.
“I am starting my senior year and I think focusing on school as well as applying to college will be more beneficial for me in the long run,” Samantha wrote.
Though her pageantry might be on pause for a bit due to senior year happenings and financial strain, Samantha Castañeda – who still holds the Carrot Queen Crown – said she would encourage other girls and young women from the Imperial Valley to compete in pageants as well.
“I would tell any girl who was interested in pageantry to just go for it! It’s a really amazing experience and you learn a lot about not just yourself but you learn life skills,” she said.
