EL CENTRO -- Majid Mani, M.D., was recently selected as one of San Diego’s Physicians of Exceptional Excellence – an award as one of “2022 Top Doctors”.
Dr. Mani has served the Imperial Valley since 1996 as an Ophthalmic Surgeon, with an emphasis in caring for patients with diabetes, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, and glaucoma. He is the Vice President of American Eye Associates and is known for his treatment of diabetic retinopathy.
"I love what I do. It's a privilege for me to serve the population and take care of my patients. The most rewarding feeling you can have is helping a patient and they're gratified which is truly not only a pleasure but an honor," Dr. Mani said.
"I'm humbled to receive the reward of "2022 Top Doctors" San Diego Top 5% Physician and just honored. It's a pleasure to be a part of El Centro, serving the community while being recognized for what I do. I love my job." Dr. Mani continued.
San Diego's Magazine October issue feature Dr. Majid Mani. His local offices are California Retina Associates, 1452 S. La Brucherie Road in El Centro, California Cosmetic Laser Clinic, 1498 S. La Brucherie Road in El Centro and California Retina Associates, 835 Third Ave., Suite A in Chula Vista.
