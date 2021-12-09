Local parks get $14 million from state grants

CALIPATRIA — With the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic downturn and the typical struggles of small-town America, good news hasn’t always been easy to come by in cities such as this North End hamlet.
That changed Wednesday afternoon when Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia announced the city was successful in a competitive grant application for a new $7 million park and community center.
The funds were among the $44.7 million distributed in Garcia’s 56th District through Proposition 68, State of California Parks and Water Bond 2018, authored by Garcia (SB 5, 2017).
El Centro will receive $5.7 million for improvements to Gomez Park and Heber about $1.6 million for its new Correll Park, Garcia stated. Several parks in Coachella Valley will also receive funding.
Calipatria’s project is for a park to include a new community center, community garden, splash pad, picnic areas with gazebos, a playground/tot lot, and a parking lot with lighting, with landscaping and fencing throughout the park.
“Wow. Amazing. I’m really excited we got approved. We’ve working on this for a long time,” Calipatria City Council Member Maria Nava-Froelich said, stating a reporter’s call was the first she had heard of the grant award.
The park’s location will be near the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and Date Street, she said. She did not immediately have a size of the park or a timeline on when construction work might begin. However, she was clear on the impact.
“We’re going to make a lot, a lot of memories in this park. It’s going to benefit us for years to come,” she said.
With the playground and splash pad, the facility will be good for children, Nava-Froelich added. Meanwhile, the community center will be a gathering place for events for the city, clubs and seniors.
The grant was applied for in 2020 and the proposal was developed with community input, she said.
For El Centro, the improvements to Gomez Park will include three playgrounds (2-5 play area, 5-12 play area, and zip track), a multi-sport field, two multi-sport courts, a fitness area, a walking path with exercise stations, an amphitheater, a picnic ramada, a restroom facility with concession stand, and a parking lot and access road, with new landscaping and lighting throughout the park, and renovation of the existing parking lot.
The park is located on South Hope Street south of East Hamilton Avenue and extends east to near Dogwood Road on the city’s southeast side.
Mayor Cheryl Viega-Walker, whose mayoral term ends today, said the grant is a great benefit for an underserved area of the city.
“One of the things that has been impressed upon us is to ensure we look at things through an equity lens,” she explained. “This will be in a neighborhood that has been looking for opportunity.”
She lauded the city parks staff for having a clear vision of the needs that allowed the city’s grant application to be successful.
In Heber, Correll Park will include a playground with shade, three basketball courts, a walkway with lighting, and a bio retention basin, with landscaping and fencing throughout the park. The existing retention basin will be renovated. The location of the park was not immediately available.
Garcia lauded the funding and said, “We are proud to deliver this historic $44.2 million investment for park projects across our district. These dollars will significantly impact and hopefully spark joy for our Imperial County and the Coachella Valley families.”
He is joint author of Proposition 68 and chair of the Assembly Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.