IMPERIAL COUNTY – Local barbers, beauticians and nail specialists do not have the go-ahead to resume their businesses under a shade tree or on a back porch.
The California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency released rules on Monday allowing hair stylists, barbers, manicurists, massage therapists and estheticians to offer some personal care services outdoors.
However, these guidelines do not apply for personal care services in Imperial County, officials said Tuesday.
According to guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health, “All guidance should be implemented only with local health officer approval following a review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100K, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing.”
Imperial County has not yet met all the criteria required and therefore, cannot move forward with reopening these services at this time. Specifically, it has not been able to meet the state requirement that the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over a seven-day period remain below 8 percent.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day average was 17.68 percent.
“County officials continue to work closely with federal, state and local partners towards mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” the county said in a release.
There have been 8,606 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Imperial County through Tuesday. Of those, 925 are considered active. There have been 163 deaths, for a fatality rate of almost 1.9 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.