EL CENTRO – The El Centro Police Department encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.
According to a press release from the El Centro Police Department (ECPD), on May 5, the ECPD will have additional officers on patrol from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“Don’t put yourself and others at risk and (don’t) drive impaired,” Officer William Yu said. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your (car) keys at home and designate a sober driver.”
The ECPD’s Officer Yu wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment while driving.
“Driving under the influence of any substance is illegal,” the press release states. “Do your research and understand how cannabis consumption, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may affect your driving ability,” it reads.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per the release.
