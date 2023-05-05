BRAWLEY – The Star Wars Fan Club of Imperial Valley held its 3rd annual Star Wars Celebration Day, delighting Walmart customers and community members alike.
In the years following the release of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope’s release in 1977, May 4 has become an unofficial ‘Star Wars Day’ among its vast fandom, referencing the movie’s infamous line “May the force be with you.”
This year’s May 4 saw the local Star Wars Fan Club hosting their event, which featured Star Wars-themed games, individuals in costumes, free popcorn, and a showing of local memorabilia collector Gerald Landrum’s collection, for the first time in the Garden Center of Brawley’s Walmart Supercenter.
The Walmart location proved to be a success, with club president Mark Rodriguez saying the group had at least 60 people in attendance by mid-afternoon on Thursday, May 4.
“We usually get the Brawley Creamery on Main Street, but since they moved to a smaller location and are in the process of moving right now we decided to come into Walmart and see if we could do it in the garden area because it’s got a lot of room,” Rodriguez said. “Thankfully Walmart chose to accommodate us.”
In addition to the space, Walmart supplied volunteers to assist with the event and donated a $50 gift card, Human Resources Manager Jose Carmelo said.
“We’re trying to get more involved with the community, so when Mark reached out to me I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s do it,’” Carmelo said. “And look at what the community brought. The kids are having a blast. That’s what matters the most to us here.”
“I love it. I love seeing our community together,” Carmelo said.
