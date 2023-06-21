Local students earn degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. – According to a press release from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), two El Centro residents were two of the nearly 3,400 students in the 2023 spring semester who recently graduated from the university.
The following local El Centro residents/UMGC students earned degrees:
Dezmond Maize, of El Centro, earned an associate of arts,
Andres Isaias Lopez, of El Centro, earned a Bachelor of Science in health services management.
UMGC students from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries earned UMGC degrees in spring 2023. More than 2,000 graduates attended "Grad Walk" in Adelphi, Maryland, an in-person experience designed to place the spotlight directly on graduates and their achievements, according the release.
"University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers," the release reads. "Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland," it reads.
For more information, visit umgc.edu.
