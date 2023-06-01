ST. GEORGE, UT – In a display of academic achievement, nearly 10% of Utah Tech University students earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.
Local Utah Tech students who earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester included Angel Velasquez of El Centro and Brock Peterson of Blythe, according to a press release from Utah Tech University.
According to the press release, Velasquez and Peterson were two of 1,051 students were included on the President's List. "Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President's List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits," the press release reads.
Utah Tech University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States. The University was built upon a rich tradition of determination and generosity that is still embraced by the campus community today. With the motto "active learning. active life." Utah Tech provides personalized and engaged learning experiences that prepare students for rewarding careers and enriched lives. Outside of the classroom, students have the opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled opportunities for an active life that accompany UT's location in beautiful Southern Utah, the release reads.
