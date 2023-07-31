BRAWLEY – “You have to realize it’s going to be chaos and their safety and your safety depend on you,” instructor Elaine Spruill told a class of locals in Brawley on Saturday. “And if you do something wrong it could cost lives,” she said.
This was the scene as part of the training here at the Del Rio Branch of the Brawley Public Library, as Spruill readied locals in a “When Disaster Strikes” course titled “Search and Rescue in Community Disasters: Strategies and Skills for Surviving Disaster.”
The free course, geared towards civilians but which some local emergency response services (EMS) professionals and volunteers also attended, was a free course funded through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency)/DHS (Department of Homeland Security) grants.
The Search and Rescue in Community Disasters course provides training “for individuals to survive a disaster to safely conduct search and light rescue response, aiding their family and neighbors in the immediate aftermath of a natural catastrophe, technological accident, or human-cause incident,” according to a TEEX flyer on the civilian-geared course.
The 12-hour, one and a half day course covered topics such as “developing a mindset to prepare, act and survive in a disaster involving your community,” “using survival strategies to rescue and care for yourself, your family, and your pets during and in the immediate aftermath of an event,” and “providing assistance in search, light rescue, care, and safety of your neighbors,” according to the course flyer.
The training included lecture and various, assessment as well as search and rescue drills between Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.
“We're teaching people how to take care of themselves, their families and if they decide to their community after a disaster,” Spruill said. “It's open to any civilian 14 years of age and above because when it comes down to it, statistically, it is the civilians that do that most rescues after a natural disaster.”
Spruill, in her second time coming to the Imperial Valley to offer these trainings, works professionally giving these trainings through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) and under the umbrella of the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium (NDPC), she said.
Spruill said FEMA has recognized over recent years that an increase in tornados, hurricanes and the possibility of earthquakes nationwide has increased the need for these types of trainings for civilians not in EMS because “we're realizing that the average civilian is rescuing the most people, at least 50% that are involved in a disaster.”
“Your first responders are limited in personnel; there's not enough to go around because if you look at the population (of Brawley) it’s about 26,000? So it’s about one first responder for every 480 people; there's no way that one responder can handle that many people,” Spruill said, “so having an understanding of how to take care of yourself and your family during a disaster and afterward is really going to make a huge impact in the community and assist the responders with ensuring that they can help the people that need the most help, so it’s going to make a huge difference.”
“The more people we can train and the more they have an understanding on how to take care of themselves, the more people's lives are saved,” she said.
Brawley Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Juan Rodelo said that is why the City of Brawley teamed up with the volunteers of the De Anza Search and Rescue Unit (DARU, who are under the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office) to put on the training.
“It’s all about public education basically,” Rodelo said. “We're trying to provide them some techniques which will allow them to help themselves out before emergency services can get to them. It's just giving them the opportunity to having a hands-on understanding if they're ever in these (disaster) situations.”
Rodelo said the 12-hour training, which took place on both Friday and Saturday, is the “beginning of a combined effort” between the City of Brawley and DARU to enable residents to be able to help themselves in large disasters as they wait for EMS professionals to respond to their calls.
“We're trying to bring something to the community that can enable them to be more independent in case we have a large incident or any kind of disaster in the City of Brawley, or any city in the Valley,” Rodelo said.
“The objective is public education, he said. “We truly want this training to be offered in different cities around the Valley, and bring in different kinds of trainings along these lines as well.”
“This training is ... so in case we do have a disaster like an earthquake and we get called by the Sheriff's to help search buildings, structures and try to help some people,” DARU Training Officer Juan Amaya said.
“If you don't train, when the situation arrives you don't know how to act,” Amaya said, “so the more training and exposure you have the better off you are in reacting to any situation.”
“We have used FEMA before (but) this instructor is just dynamic, fantastic,” Amaya said of Spruill. “We're extremely grateful to FEMA for sending her.”
Rodelo said while these trainings are not regularly scheduled, civilians looking to find out when the next disaster preparedness training will be held can contact him by email at jrodelo@brawley-ca.gov or De Anza Search and Rescue Unit’s Juan Amaya at (760) 353-0940.
“In the long run we're all helping each other,” Spruill said.
