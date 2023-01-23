EL CENTRO – The Real Hope Center and Imperial Valley Life Center came together at Central Baptist Church for their annual Speak Up Imperial Valley Rally on Saturday, January 21, where volunteers set up a visual representation in the form of 3,000 luminaries to showcase how many unborn babies are aborted each day.
The annual event is usually held around what used to be the anniversary of the passing of the Roe v. Wade decision which nationally legalized abortion in the U.S. on January 22, 1973. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision on June, 24, 2022, giving control of abortion laws back to the individual states within the United States.
Even before its overturn, both locally and nationally, pro-life groups have held demonstrations such as the annual March for Life Rally which is held in Washington, D.C. The 2023 March for Life Rally was held Friday, January 20.
Locally at the Speak Up Rally, locals and guest speakers alike share their different first-person experiences regarding abortion, how it affected their lives, and the lives of their families.
Real Hope Center Director Deby Ellett and her husband and Board President, Marty Ellett, stated the purpose of the Speak Up Rally, which was started 11 years ago in El Centro.
The overall purpose of the event, Ellett said, is to hear real life stories from men and women in the Valley about their healing process from abortion.
Deby Ellett said at the first Speak Up Rally the couple wanted to do something about abortions happening locally and regionally in order to “memorialize those babies,” she said, “and to remember the families.”
Deby Ellett said each luminary – a small LED candle tucked away in a white paper bag – represents a child and a family. She said she wants people to see the effect of what’s happening, “not only in the United States, but now here in El Centro.” Ellett said she wants people to think about it and pray about being part of the pro-life movement, emphasizing she wants "to show compassion to anyone who has had an abortion," saying there is "healing, hope, and recovery" are possible.
She expanded on that premise, saying when men share their story, Ellett typically sees them go through a reconciliation and realization for what they did, as “Men need healing just as much as women do," she said.
“This Valley would help any woman pay for her baby; that’s why we have The Real Hope Center and IV Life Center," Ellett said, noting that they are not anti-woman. "We’re there for them for their physical needs and their material needs. They’ll be well taken care of."
Ellett, who works first-hand with women in crisis pregnancies, also said many women she sees feel like they have to have an abortion, not necessarily that they want one, because of family or a significant other not being supportive. She also says some women say it isn’t the time, or having a baby is inconvenient.
When asked how many women choose The IV Life Center over Planned Parenthood services, Ellett said there aren’t many. She said she wants people to understand that, and that is why people hold signs in front of the building to try and let people know there are options that are alternatives to abortion.
“They need to know there’s hope and help and that they don’t have to go there,” she said.
Marty Ellett talked about how California is a sanctuary state for those seeking an abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. He also said half of the abortions are done by taking a morning after pill for chemically induced abortions.
Ellett and his wife Deby said there is an abortion pill reversal process available for women who change their mind within two days of taking the abortion pill RU-486. They also said there are no defects to the baby in the abortion reversal pill. The Ellets said the pill removes progesterone, and the abortion pill reversal re-administers progesterone back into the body for the baby to implant in the uterus.
“Over 4,000 babies have been saved in the United States through abortion pill reversal,” Deby Ellett said, pointing to a picture of a baby on one of the banners, saying, “he is now two years old.”
Lucy Trujillo, a speaker at the rally, talked about how abortion affected her life, emphasizing the importance of familial support.
Trujillo got pregnant at 16 and didn’t receive a lot of help from her family. She said she learned from her school’s sexual education class that what is in her was "just a clump of cells," and that Planned Parenthood could transport women wanting an abortion to San Diego to get it done. She said at first her mother helped her not have an abortion, but two kids later, the family stayed quiet.
“Nobody wanted to support me,” Trujillo said. Her boyfriend at the time said she could pick him or the baby, “and I made a really big mistake. I picked the boyfriend who is long, long gone,” she said.
Trujillo was 8 weeks pregnant when she had an abortion at a Brawley clinic. Trujillo said she felt numb after the abortion and began drinking alcohol more and more, along with feeling more depressed.
Trujillo said she tried everything to stay numb. “I was resigned to the fact that nobody wanted to help me [after the abortion],” Trujillo said.
In 2006, she said she decided to look to God for help and entered into a program called New Creations. Trujillo said it was in the faith-based New Creations program that she opened up about her abortion and realized that God can forgive for having an abortion.
Trujillo also spoke about how Planned Parenthood didn’t support her in her time of need, she said.
"Planned Parenthood will tell you, you cannot have a career, you cannot raise kids, that it’s gonna get in the way and you should have an abortion," Trujillo said. "Don’t let this stop you from what you wanna do.”
Trujillo said that what Planned Parenthood says about babies stopping women from doing what they want to do is untrue. She emphasized that it’s hard, but with support and God’s guidance, she is able to care for her kids and do what she wants to do.
Trujillo spoke about the consequences having an abortion had on her life, adding that "psychologically, you will change."
Trujillo said when she goes to the doctor for mammograms she is told she is now at greater risk for breast cancer. She also said abortion abruptly stops the body’s preparation for a baby, “and that messes with your insides.” From the women she has personally talked to, Trujillo said she has noticed they have had a higher risk of suicide.
Trujillo calls on parents and other families to be supportive toward their relatives who are pregnant.
She said she has talked to a lot of women who said, without support, they ended up having an abortion.
“Family support is really important when someone comes up with an unplanned pregnancy,” Trujillo said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.