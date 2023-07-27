BRAWLEY – Calipatria local and renowned Northend barber, Esteban Franco, has managed to take his barbering skills from behind prison bars to YouTube with creative direction from long-time friend and filmmaker, Ryan Perez.
After a few coincidental meetings and one casual conversation, the duo has since launched a short-form video series called “Beyond the Cut,” in which Franco and Perez take to the streets of Imperial Valley to offer locals a free haircut in exchange for a good old-fashioned conversation.
Franco, a 32-year-old Brawley-born local who was raised in Calipatria, first met Perez as fellow students in Calipatria High School. The two would hang out together and skateboard outside of school, but after graduating both boys went their separate ways.
For Franco, barbering was always something he did on the side, and it’s a skill that took a backseat to being a field irrigator for nearly a decade. “It was a steady job and it paid the bills,” said Franco. He said that although his job as a laborer had kept him “content” overall, he had always wanted to pursue barbering full-time.
It wasn’t until he found himself in hot water with the law that he finally got the chance to take the idea from inspiration to realization.
Following a slew of setbacks in early adulthood, Franco said he ultimately ended up in prison after being booked one too many times in jail. “I was in and out of jail for about three years and I had a lot of problems at home,” he said.
When he got to prison, however, he said applying to be the prison barber changed everything.
“They gave me a chance and they liked my work,” Franco said, mentioning that he began doing haircuts for prison staff as well. Here, he kindled a spark in his soul that had been there from the start.
Franco returned to his labor job for a short time after being released, and his life had pretty much returned to status quo when a work injury laid him up for about a week. In those final days of healing, Franco received a chance phone call from none other than his own barber, Lee Rivera, of Prestige Barbershop & Beauty Salon in Brawley.
Franco said he took Rivera up on the offer, and the rest is history.
“From that day on, I just never left,” Franco said, having fully assimilated into the vibrant community that the Rivera family has fostered behind their humble barber shop doors.
Meanwhile, Perez had been off doing his own thing, honing his craft as an amateur filmmaker and learning the tricks of the trade on set both locally and in nearby places in California.
“It was a crash course for me,” Perez said of his time working as a small-time art director and property assistant for a couple of feature films in the Los Angeles area.
The self-taught cinematographer has since managed to snag a few awards for his creative work, including First Place at the local Salton Sea Film Festival, and Best Representation (of the Imperial Valley) for a music video he directed called “West.”
Along the way, he had run into his old skateboard buddy who had recently been inspired by Georgia area barber and YouTuber, VicBlends.
Perez said that when Franco showed him a beta of the concept while in Spain that year it ‘pretty much sealed the deal,’ and by the next week the two were out trying out their ideas.
Currently, there are three episodes of “Beyond the Cut” on YouTube for viewing, but the pair have plenty more planned.
The way it works is Franco pitches a location based on its artistic and aesthetic appeal, and then Perez handles backend production. The two then take to the streets with battery-operated cameras, sound equipment, clippers, and the like, asking as many passerbys as it takes to get a ‘yes’, Perez said.
For the first episode of “Beyond the Cut,” they trimmed and interviewed Ron Malinowski, former nomad and full-time caretaker of the indie art and religious-themed monument. Other episodes feature a range of subjects and settings, from a Canadian chemist and van-life enthusiast ‘snowbirding’ at Bombay Beach, to a Spanglish-speaking houseless man “with a good heart,” filmed only a few hundred feet from the Calexico border.
The two-man team recently applied for grants to further their YouTube channel this year, and although they were awarded funds from Far South Border North (FSBN), a pilot program based in San Diego, “Beyond the Cut” was not the concept ultimately chosen by the funding agency.
Perez said he enjoys that the project keeps them out in the community and constantly meeting new people. For Franco, the YouTube channel has become foundational in his belief that it’s possible to find true happiness while making a living.
“I’ve learned that it’s possible to actually enjoy the work that I do,” Franco said of his passion, acknowledging those who have helped him up when he was down.
“I’ve always felt very supported by the Northend community…,” Franco said. “Every time I start a project, I can always count on a lot of help,” he said.
