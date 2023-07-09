EL CENTRO – Colorful displays leapt off of booth backdrops, book covers, comics and skateboards at the inaugural Local Author Day here at the Imperial Valley Mall on Saturday, July 8.
Fourteen local authors gathered together to share both their various works for sale, signatures and conversations with passersby at their individual booths, which were set up in a racetrack-type oval of tables near the mall’s Food Court. The authors all either currently live or were raised in the Imperial Valley, with some from surrounding areas of the desert.
The event came together as the brainchild of a former long-time Imperial Valley Press reporter, El Centro resident and author Darren Simon, in collaboration with the Imperial Valley Mall and the other local authors who jumped on board for the event when they heard about it.
From the mall’s perspective, the event was “an effort to highlight local authors and the joy of reading,” according to a press release, with the different author’s works ranging from “children’s books to adult crime dramas, poetry collections, comic books, magazines, and fiction and non-fiction novels.”
From the event coordinator’s perspective, what started out as a way for him to promote his own works turned into a sharing of the love of reading through inviting other authors to come together and also share their own works with the Imperial Valley community, Simon said.
“Rather than do just my own event I thought maybe we can do something larger and bring other authors into it to make it a big kind of community event. I believe this is the first local author/book festival kind of event,” the former journalist said.
Simon said it took about four months to put the event together with the mall.
“We have 14 (local authors) here today but there's so many out there and we want to reach them all and give each of them a chance to share their books — whether its fiction or poetry or comics or non-fiction — (we want to) give everybody a chance to get theirs works out to the public,” he said.
Simon also said he hopes the Imperial Valley community “realizes reading is a great part of their life” and “whether you read newspapers or magazines or books – it’s just a great thing to do.”
For Simon, his interest in writing hit him in 1984 during the summer he saw the movie “Ghostbusters.”
“That was the summer before I went into high school ... after seeing the movie I immediately went home and wrote my own version of Ghostbusters,” he said. “And in high school, rather than taking wood shop or those kinds of electives, I took journalism thinking it would teach me how to write, and it actually became my career. I studied journalism in college and became a journalist, but even as I worked as a journalist I always still knew I wanted to write fiction, so for years I wrote short stories and tried to get them published, and failed.”
Though Simon wrote about 20 or so short stories it wasn’t until he switched to writing fantasy novels that he was able to get some traction with publishers.
“’Guardian's Nightmare’ was the first book I ever wrote and it’s funny because when I wrote it I first wrote it with a 13-year-old boy as the hero, but when I put it out there to publishers one said they really liked it but they'd like it better with a girl as the hero,” Simon said.
So what started as a book about his own experiences as a teen growing up, overcoming challenges like bullies and the like, morphed into the same experiences but from the eyes of a teenage girl. Simon said he first saw the task of changing the protagonist a little ‘daunting at first,’ but as he continued to write he realized the themes he was tackling in his middle-grade, young adult fantasy books were more universal than he first initially thought.
In his multi-book “Guardian’s” series, the female protagonist has magical abilities “kind of like Harry Potter” – ultimately learning she's not from around here – and “she has to learn to accept herself to save the world,” Simon said.
Simon also has a two-part book series that is a fantasy pirate adventure. Simon’s inspirations for “The Dangerous Legacy” and “Deadly Waters” first came from his love of the ocean.
“I love the ocean and there was a summer where I wasn't able to get to the ocean, so I just started writing about the water, and in some time that turned into a pirate project,” Simon said, “and that's when I realized I had to take a class to be able to write authentically about pirates.”
While the tales are fantasy, the protagonist time travels to “save the day” with pirates in their actual historical eras, which Simon prides himself on portraying historically accurate.
Simon sold out all of the copies of “The Dangerous Legacy” he had with him at his booth at the Local Author Day event, he said.
“It's really good for parents to pass (reading) on to their kids, so kids recognize how great reading is,” Simon said.
And Simon wasn’t the only author with works geared to children, teens, young adults or those with a love for history.
El Centro resident and United States Marine Corps veteran Joe C. Noriega shared with passersby about his works which include: a story about two Black pilots in World War I (which starts elsewhere with Marines based off of El Centro friends in a romantic story with two military nurses), another story about Chinese policemen in San Francisco and New York, two fiction works about “The Arizona Rangers” forming to combat Apache warriors, and his own Marine Corps memoirs.
“I started writing books because I had a lot of problems from the war – I had PTSD and drinking problems and all that – but somehow I stopped that and started writing,” Noriega said. “That saved my ass and I've been writing ever since.”
Noriega said after he finished military service in 1993, the issues he had post-war eventually ended him up in rehabilitation “where I snapped out of my bad behavior,” and he has been “writing since well before 2008.”
It was the invitation from a librarian from a public library in Lakeside who would see Noriega using the public computers there every day to write his memoirs that invited him to write some short stories for a then-upcoming library event which propelled Noriega into writing, he said, starting him onto a healthier path.
“Writing, for me, I use for therapy,” the veteran/author said. “It helps me because I go into a different world. I can become a detective, a cowboy, anything, and all those experiences I had in world I can put together in a story.”
When asked what Noriega feels he gets from writing he said, “Sharing my experiences and telling young people to write.”
“No matter what it’s about: Write,” Noriega said. “If you have a problem write about it, that’s what I tell young people and my fellow struggling veterans. You can't go wrong; it's your story. It helps you. I became a better person. I still have my little problems with PTSD, but I can (now) control it somewhat.”
“It's good therapy, you meet good people, and you have fun with it,” he said.
For author and mother/grandmother Sherri Kukla, writing became a family affair, not only because of their love of off-roading but writing to meet a need as a mother who was homeschooling her children, wanting reading materials her sons could relate to in books.
Kukla, of Ocotillo Wells, said her “Moto Mysteries” are a 5-book series that are mystery and not fantasy “because everything in it is realistic.”
“It's about a brother and sister who were in the foster care system and they were adopted by a family who wanted to adopt a lot of kids,” Kukla said. “They moved to the desert and got a big house and a bunch of motorcycles, and so while they're out there they come across different mysteries.”
Mystery and history morph together in Kukla’s books in that she based each mystery in the books on “authentic desert legends” such as the Ghost Lights of Anza Borrego, “The Phantom Ship in the Desert,” and one bay outing in “Harbor Point Haunt,” which is based on the legend of the Point Loma lighthouse, she said.
“I wanted to be a writer since I was a kid and I've always loved mysteries,” Kukla said. “When my kids were growing up, especially my sons, I homeschooled them and I had them read two books a week. I would have loved to have been able to find a book like this that was what they were interested in doing, and in fact, my main characters are pretty much like my kids (were) growing up; that's where I got the idea.”
Like Simon, it was a suggestion early on that took shape into a female lead character, but for Kukla the suggestion came from her teenaged granddaughter, “so I made it a brother and sister … and interestingly enough, most people’s favorite character is the girl, ‘Millie,’ who is loosely based on my granddaughter,” she said.
“Halfway through writing the first book I got discouraged and I told her ‘I'm not going to do this,’” Kukla said. “(My granddaughter) really pushed me to continue it, so when I finished it I dedicated the first book to her and said that if it wasn't for her I never would have written the book.”
“And even now she's my first reader of all my books ... and my husband is my third reader and the most critical, so it's really been a family affair,” she said.
Taking a short break from writing for children and teens, Kukla’s current project will be a spinoff of the “Moto Mystery” series, a work titled “Suspicious Minds.” It is a murder mystery “with a touch of romance in it” geared toward adults “that should be out in the fall,” she said.
All in all, as foot traffic continued bringing interested locals to speak to the authors at their booths throughout the day, Simon said he hopes his fellow authors enjoyed the event as much as he did.
“I hope the community realizes that there are a number of local people doing some very good writing and that they should give those authors a chance by reading their works because there are authors (here locally) for all age groups,” Simon said.
“I hope the other authors enjoy it and feel that it was worth their time,” he said. “We're going to continue to do these events and hopefully get as many authors here as possible and turn it into an annual book festival.”
“What better way to share my ideas with other people,” Noriega said. “Encourage people to write,” he said.
For more information on the authors and their works contact Darren Simon at simon760@msn.com.
