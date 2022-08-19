EL CENTRO – Following a 2021 championship volleyball season utilizing co-head coaches, the Central High Spartans have named one of them, Yvanna Lopez, as their 2022 head coach.
“I’m excited and I’ve been a head coach before and I realize the commitment I’m making,” Lopez said. “It’s a big commitment but it is also always an exciting one.”
Lopez brings a solid background to the position after coaching two seasons of JV, one as assistant varsity coach and three years as head varsity coach at her alma mater, Calexico High.
“I played two years at Calexico under Claudia Maeda and they changed coaches,” Lopez said. “Three years after I graduated Maeda returned as head coach and she asked me to coach the JV.”
Lopez brings plenty of CIF playoff experience to Central however there is a bit of irony in that background for which Spartan fans can forgive her.
“I was there as an assistant when Calexico won back-to-back CIF titles,” Lopez said, referring to the Bulldogs’ championship wins in 2013 and 2014. “2014 was the year that Calexico beat Central for the CIF title ...and then last year I was there to win one with Central.”
Lopez was first hired by Central as a lower-level coach for the pandemic postponed 2020 season, then began the post-pandemic 2021 season’s summer program as the only volleyball coach.
Near mid-summer, Central hired former Spartan Kristina Bird to be the head coach at her alma mater.
Immediately, Bird and Lopez bonded and soon were referring to each other as co-coaches.
“On paper, I’m the head coach, but the girls know to listen to both of us,” Bird said at the time. “Each of us carries authority and we both speak in the huddle... we work together no matter who is standing up coaching.”
This year Bird stepped back from coaching.
“Kristina’s focusing on her career and last year we knew she was going to pursue that and we were already thinking about this transition last year,” Lopez said. “I am hoping she can come back full-time when her work allows...she helps out when she can and will be at some games … she’s still around the girls.”
Last season began with Central having basically an entirely new set of players post C-19 who adapted well to the co-coaches, winning a Desert League and a CIF Division V championship.
This season there is a veteran feel to the still-young Spartans who had 11 of 12 players return this fall.
“We really only lost our senior so the team is basically back and we’ve added two players from the JV,” Lopez said.
Lopez is currently pursuing a teaching credential and substitutes for the CUHSD.
“I get assigned at all three schools so I am on campus and available at times during the day and that helps,” Lopez said.
Lopez’s first solo season is getting underway well as her coaching staff also gets acclimatized to the program.
“Anthony Villagrana remains our JV coach and we moved Chad Semprott from freshman to varsity assistant and Mary Lara is coaching the frosh,” Lopez said.
“We’re two-and-two so far and we’re playing a D-VI and higher schedule as much as we can as we want to go back and be successful in the playoffs.”
