Loss of 3,100 job drives up July unemployment

EL CENTRO — The loss of an estimated 3,100 farm and non-farm jobs in July drove Imperial County’s unemployment rate up more than a percentage point.
Although the 18.9 percent estimate released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department was considerably better than the 27.5 percent rate reported for the county a year earlier, it did represent lost ground compared to the 17.8 percent posted for June.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained flat at 7.6 percent, while the national rate dropped slightly to 5.4 percent.
The Imperial County’s labor force between June and July shrunk by an estimated 800 workers, but the numbers of jobs dropped more, with 1,700 vanishing in the farm sector and 1,400 gone in the non-farm sector.
The vast majority of non-farm jobs that disappeared were in government. EDD reported an estimated 1,500 fewer government jobs in Imperial County in July than there were in June. Trade, transportation and utilities also posted a loss of jobs of 100. Gains of 100 jobs apiece were reported in the leisure and hospitality, and the professional and business services sectors.
Imperial County continued to lead the state in unemployment rate. It was followed by Tulare County (11.1 percent) and Kern County (10.7 percent). Marin County, at 4.5 percent, and San Mateo, 4.8 percent, were at the low end of the scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.