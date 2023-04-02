Luis Adviento Juarez sentenced for witness intimidation

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Defendant Luis Adviento Juarez was sentenced to nine years State Prison for witness intimidation in JCF006015 and four years state prison for Assault in JCF005752.
On August 24, 2022, during commission of a crime, Juarez threatened to kill a witness to the crime, according to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office.
“Knowing how dangerous Mr. Juarez was, the victim initially was frightened to provide information as to Mr. Juarez’s criminal activities. However, he knew that the only right thing to do was to come forward and provide information to the Police Department,” the release reads. “During the interview with Brawley Police Officers, victim told the truth and presented exactly what happened on August 24, 2022. Mr. Juarez attempted to further intimidate the victim while he was in county jail awaiting trial,” it reads.
The case was handled and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Eric Alizade.
“The prosecution of this case would not be possible without the dedicated investigation of the Brawley Police Department, El Centro Police Department, Imperial Count Sherriff’s Office, Imperial County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, and Imperial County District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Program,” per the release from the DA’s officel. “Once it was evident that the victim had been threatened, Victim Witness Program, in corroboration with DAI BOI provided resources to the victim in order to ensure his safety and security,” per the release.
“The collaborative work between all of these departments allowed the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office build a strong case against Mr. Juarez, so much so that he plead and was sentenced to nine years State Prison,” it reads.
“We encourage any witnesses or victims of crimes to contact the authorities if they are threatened or harassed for their cooperation in the investigation or prosecution of a criminal case,” the release reads.
