Farmers in Imperial County feel like they’ve borne the “lion’s share” of cutbacks in use of water from the Colorado River as the megadrought gripping the West the last couple of decades continues to diminish that vital resource for the Southwest.
With elevations of the river’s reservoirs having now fallen to the point that significant additional cuts to the water supplied to the states that rely on the river are a grim likelihood next year, the Imperial Valley farmers are resigned to seeing further cuts in their water delivery. But they fear those cuts will adversely impact their farms, their lifestyle, their businesses and their communities.
Major reductions of between 2 million and 4 million acre-feet in water deliveries will be needed next year to keep Colorado River reservoirs – Lake Mead and Lake Powell – from dropping to “critical levels,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on June 14.
The region is already in an unprecedented Tier 1 shortage on the Colorado River, which led to mandatory water cuts this year that mainly impacted agriculture. If ways aren’t found to drastically cut the amount of water used in the next two months, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will declare a Tier 2 shortage in August with even steeper reductions effective in January 2023.
Since Touton’s announcement, there’s been a flurry of forums and meetings of agriculture landowners and organizations in Imperial County to discuss the crisis and how to respond to it. That included the Imperial Irrigation District board on Tuesday adopting a revised Equitable Distribution Plan to aid in the management of its available water supply for the remainder of 2022 among potable, agricultural and industrial/commercial water users.
What it all comes down is that farmers don’t see any way to achieve the steep reductions the commissioner is calling for without cutting back water deliveries to agriculture.
“Two to 4 million acre-feet in cuts and the majority will probably come from the Lower Basin (California, Arizona and Nevada, which combined used a total of about 7 million acre-feet last year), observed Larry Cox, a grower in Brawley. He doesn’t see how that much in cuts can be achieved and he’s quite sure it can’t be done without agriculture, noting that 80 percent of the water used in the basin is used for growing crops.
“I don’t think we can ramp up fast enough to make up that,” he said. “We definitely won’t be able to get it without agriculture. It’s a voluntary program until it’s not. They’re asking senior water right holders to sacrifice.”
Mark McBroom, a forage crop and citrus grower near Calipatria, agreed that the burden of conserving the precious resource has unfairly fallen on the agriculture industry in Imperial County, which holds one of the most senior rights to the river.
“IID and its growers and the whole community have done more for the conservation of the river than anyone else in the last two decades,” he said. “We were asked to conserve and transfer water to the urban areas where they continue to thrive even as economy of the communities in the valley suffer.”
He continued: “We want to partner with the Bureau of Reclamation and IID and do what we can to help the condition of the river,” he said. “But we can’t do the lion’s share.”
Not when he sees urban areas and junior water rights holders (low priority)
continue to overdraw their allocations. He named in particular Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and Central Arizona Project that carries Colorado River water to Phoenix and Tucson.
Cox, a member of several local farming organizations, noted that officials have been aware for some time that the river was overallocated. Since then, hydrology has further reduced the river’s flow even as the Southwest is experiencing drier and warmer temperatures.
The last 20-some years have been the driest two decades in the last 1,200 years. This year is so far the driest on record in California.
“A warmer, drier West is what we are seeing today,” Touton said at a committee hearing. “And the challenges we are seeing today are unlike anything we have seen in our history.”
Cox noted that the river system has been experiencing a deficit of 2 ½ million acre-feet of water a year but “the BOR and water parties didn’t deal with it. That brought the crisis forward even quicker.”
Now, he said, “it’s almost like they’re asking for one of our kidneys. This has the potential to be devastating to our communities. I don’t feel like we’re being appreciated by the state.”
Both Cox and McBroom point to the failure of the state to address the plight of the Salton Sea located in the northern part of the county that is steadily retreating from its shoreline or beach, fondly referred to by residents as the playa. With the exposure of the shoreline, winds are carrying contaminants that are adversely impacting the health of area residents suffering from asthma and other respiratory issues. As part of the Quantification Settlement Agreement Imperial County agreed to in 2003 that transferred 303,000 acre-feet of water a year to San Diego and Coachella Valley, the state of California agreed it would take care of the sea, McBroom said. To date, though, “there has been minimal projects or trials from the state to protect the retreating shoreline and the burden has fallen on the IID to mitigate the impacts from the lessened inflows to the sea (because of) the transfers.”
Providing for the sea has to be “first and foremost in any agreement for added water cutbacks,” he said.
Stephen Benson of Benson Farms described some of the measures he’s taken to conserve water over the years. He’s participated in IID’s On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program adopted to help meet the terms of the Quantification Settlement Agreement. Landowners and tenants in the program voluntarily propose conservation measures, delivery reduction volume, contract duration and a cropping plan for IID consideration. IID accepts proposals until conservation obligations are fulfilled. Enrollees may receive some funding to help offset the cost of the conservation measures.
Benson, a vegetable and seed crop grower, has gone to drip and sprinkler irrigation for large parts of his crops. There’s only so much water that can be cut, though, he said, because of the salt content that needs to be leached.
McBroom estimates he’s conserved between 15 and 20 percent of his previous water use. He has zero runoff from his orchards. As for his forage crops, he has laser leveled his fields and is using more sprinklers as well as returning water runoff.
“I would say it’s similar for other farmers, some more and some less.”
For now, he’s farming the same amount of land, but with the added cuts in water he’s anticipating, he expects he will either have to find other sources of water or cut back on his forage crops to have enough water for his citrus trees.
Benson says he may start some crops later in the season, although vegetable crops are grown to a strict timeline. “I may need to make different crop choices or leave some fields unplanted.”
Whatever the choices the farmers make, they’re concerned about the impact not only on their farms and businesses but also on their communities – the loss of income, jobs and tax dollars, McBroom pointed out.
Benson, a board member of Family Farm Alliance, shared his thoughts with the House Natural Resources Committee and Energy and Commerce Committee during testimony he delivered virtually on Friday.
His farm has been greatly impacted by rising energy and other input costs, he said. “In today’s rapidly changing environment, everyone is scrambling, looking for ways to stretch water supplies and meet production budgets in light of rising costs for fuel, fertilizer, labor and raw input.”
In a sign of how bad the water crisis has gotten for the Southwest, Lake Mead is already running well below what last year’s projections suggested, even in its worst-case scenario. As of last week, the reservoir had dropped to around 1,049 feet above sea level. The latest forecast from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation shows the reservoir plummeting from its current elevation to around 1037 feet by this September.
If the forecast in August is for the reservoir to be below 1,050 feet come Jan. 1, the Southwest will move into the second tier of unprecedented water cuts that will deepen the impacts for cities, industry and tribal water users.
Without a couple of blockbuster winters with lots of rain and snow – more severe cuts the following year would stretch into household and industrial use.
“The sustainability of the Colorado River is critical to the Imperial Valley because it is our only source of water,” said IID Board President James. C. Hanks in a written statement. “It supports far more than this rural community as it provides for a robust agricultural industry relied upon by millions of people throughout this nation who take for granted a safe, reliable food supply.”
He continued: “We believe that the key to sustaining the Colorado River is collaboration and unity, along with the recognition that urban growth and development are unsustainable without the durable, domestic food supply grown in the basin. We look forward to working on these shared interests to ensure the long-term viability of the river as well as investments in the rapidly declining Salton Sea. And we stand ready to assist.”
