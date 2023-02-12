BRAWLEY – On Friday, February 10, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Brawley Police Department (BPD) communication center received a call to the 500 block of Willard Avenue regarding a subject acting erratically and vandalizing the residence.
Upon arrival, BPD officers made contact with George Mickle, 22, of Brawley, and began attempting to deescalate the situation, according to a BPD press release. Shortly after making contact, Mickle allegedly attacked one of the officers, striking him multiple times, allegedly causing severe injuries.
As an additional officer entered the room, the officer observed Mickle on top of the officer striking him, according to the release. The assisting officer tackled Mickle to the ground, stopping the attack on the officer. After a prolonged struggle, officers were able to take Mickle into custody, per the release.
The injured officer was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries, according to the release. The officer was later released and he is currently in stable condition.
George Mickle was booked into the Imperial County Jail for attempted murder, mayhem, batter against a peace officer, and obstruction/resisting an officer, according to the release. Mickle is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bail, according to the press release.
