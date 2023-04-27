IMPERIAL — On Monday, April 24, at about 2:45 p.m., the Imperial Police Department responded to the area of Frank Wright Middle School after receiving three separate calls about a male walking with what appeared to be a firearm wrapped in clothing.
According to a press release from the Imperial Police Department, police officers contacted the male, who was later identified as Cory Von Garcia, 40, of Imperial. Garcia was detained as officers observed him carrying a firearm. The firearm was later deemed to be a rifle-style BB gun. Upon further search of Garcia he was found to be in possession of live shotgun ammunition, along with a loaded makeshift shotgun, known as a “zip gun," per the release.
Garcia was booked into the Imperial County Jail for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Zip Gun, and Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a school zone, per the release.
A follow up press release from Imperial Police stated that the "incident did not directly involve the Frank Wright Middle School facility."
"The suspect in this case was merely walking by and was approximately two blocks away from the school area, when he was contacted and subsequently arrested.," the release states. "At no time did the suspect go onto school grounds or make any threats towards the school staff or students," it reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.