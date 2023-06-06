EL CENTRO – MANA de Imperial Valley held its annual Scholarship Ceremony on Saturday, May 3, here at Southwest High School’s library to recognize local students in their academic achievement by awarding them scholarships to further their academics.
In 2023, MANA awarded a total of $20,000 in scholarships to 29 students, according to a press release from the nonprofit organization. The scholarship amounts range from $500 to $1,000 per student. Scholarship recipients will be attending the University of California (UC) Los Angeles, UC San Diego, Fresno State University, San Diego State University, La Sierra University and Imperial Valley College, among others.
“The annual scholarship ceremony is the culmination of MANA’s scholarship program,” MANA President Ida Obeso-Martinez said in the release. “This ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate the academic achievements of local students and honor their efforts to seek a college education.”
“We are deeply grateful to our members, community, and business leaders for their generous support of our scholarship and educational programs, and to Southwest High School for use of their library for (Saturday’s) ceremony,” said Obeso-Martinez.
According to the press release, the Scholarship Program is coordinated by Martha Cardenas-Singh and Belen Granados. Granados, a previous scholarship recipient, served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. Belen Granados is a graduate of Central Union High School and works as Deputy District Attorney for the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. Mrs. Granados shared the story of her academic journey and encouraged the students to be proud of their Imperial Valley roots as they pursue their academic endeavors.
Since 2007, MANA has awarded close to $235,000 in local scholarships, according to the release. The annual Las Primeras Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser provides the majority of the proceeds to fund the scholarship program, the release states.
