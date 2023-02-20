EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro's Mardi Gras 2023 celebration was held on Saturday, February 18.
The Mardi Gras parade began on Eighth Street and Wensley Avenue, and ended at 11th and Main streets. The featured phrase of the night was “Laissez les bons temps rouler,” French for 'Let the good times roll.' After the parade, the Mardi Gras Street Festival in downtown El Centro saw music groups, vendors, food and fun for the whole family.
Anne Irigoyen, President of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC), and her daughter Susana Irigoyen owner of Dancin’ Feet dance studio, talked about the meaning of Mardi Gras and how it brings the community together. Anne Irigoyen said it was the first time the Regional Chamber was partnering with the City of El Centro. She said she was asked to run the parade so the city could focus on the street festival.
Susana Irigoyen, who judged the various and colorful parade floats, talked about her college life interfering with her ability to attend the Mardi Gras parade years previous, which made her "really excited tonight to see what all the hoopla is about" this year. The dancer said she looked forward to judging the floats based on originality, theme, and other criteria.
Anne Irigoyen also talked about the meaning of Mardi Gras, saying it’s a celebration on a Tuesday before the start of (Catholic-Christian) Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday. The French name Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday,” from the custom of using all the fats in the home before Lent in preparation for the fasting and abstinence during the Church season of Lent, she said.
"It’s an opportunity to eat, drink, and be merry before we all focus on abstinence and Easter," the Chamber President said. "Mardi Gras is an opportunity for the people of El Centro to get out and have fun," she said.
Susan Irigoyen said the Mardi Gras Parade 2023 judges chose the Holtville High School Viking Band of Pride as the winners for "Best Band" and the City of El Centro's Youth Center/MLK Pavilion won for the "Best Float."
Kayla Kirby-Ramirez, IVRCC Director of Operations, said the Pirates of the Caribbean float which held the Mardi Gras King and Queen won for "Mayor's Choice" in the parade, while IV Chain Reaction won for "People's Choice."
The "King and Queen's Choice" awardee was not made known by press time.
