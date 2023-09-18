CALEXICO – Bringing the Imperial Valley together to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and “Grito de Independencia,” three organizations – the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, Calexico Rotary Club and host San Diego State University Imperial Valley – combined efforts to put together the 2023 Mexican Independence Day Mariachi Sin Fronteras Festival for the first time here on Saturday, September 16.
The vivid atmosphere was set by the participation of the Mexican dance group Folkloric Sunshine, Mariachi Amanecer Imperial Valley, Grupo Norteño Corona and Mariachi Aurora de Calexico. Attendees were delighted with Mexican dance and musical performances, as well as people dressed in costumes. The joyful event showed the hard work of four months of planning, meetings and dedication of the three organizations.
The community gathered in their chairs and picnic blankets to appreciate Mexican culture in a family-friendly event where the organizations were expecting 1,000 attendees at the university's Rollie Carrillo Quad.
“It's very important for people to remember where they come from,” Mario Beltrán Mainero, the deputy consul of the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, said. “To provide them with art, culture, traditions so that they can enjoy their country (and) their country of origin.”
Not only were Calexicans welcomed but people from all over the Imperial and Mexicali valleys were in attendance. The festive environment reflected the pride of Mexican culture with the contribution of local vendors, artists and craft dealers who also joined to make the celebration more unique.
Celebrating the Mexican Independence Day is the most important tradition in Mexico. A fan of rituals and tradition, Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri of SDSU Imperial Valley said that the event also brings visibility to the campus.
“Culture brings people together,” Núñez-Mchiri said. “Music, food bring people together. We have different cultural events when we can, because our priority is to recruit students and retain our faculty.”
As a daughter of immigrant parents, the dean said she recognizes the importance of having events such as Mariachi Sin Fronteras in the Imperial Valley.
“It's really important to know your history and your culture, and to be proud of it,” Núñez-Mchiri said. "Many of us say that we didn't cross the border (but that) the border crossed us because we have generations of Mexican-Americans on this side of the border.”
“There's the idea that all people who are Mexican have immigrated here. Well, no, there are six generations of New Mexicans, Texans, Californians, Arizonans,” she added. “We've been here for a long time, but this migration route regenerates the culture. There's a constant renewal of the culture, traditions, and cultures always changing. It's very transformative.”
The original Calexico Mariachi Festival sin Fronteras events, put on years past through the Calexico Chamber of Commerce, were discontinued four years ago due to regional factors, including a shortage of funding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Calexico Rotary Club is getting back in resuming these events,” Luis Delgado, the president of the Calexico Rotary Club, said in Spanish. “We are getting together with SDSU Imperial Valley and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico to keep doing the Mariachi Festivals and El Grito de Independencia to rescue these traditions.”
Delgado also added that the event this year will have a social meaning, instead of a commercial meaning compared with how it used to be.
The free event helped students financially since all revenues from the event's vendors will go toward student scholarships, organizers said.
