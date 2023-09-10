CALEXICO – The Mexican Consulate in Calexico, Calexico Rotary Club and host San Diego State University Imperial Valley are joining forces to celebrate their "2023 Mexican Independence Day Mariachi Sin Fronteras Festival" on Saturday, September 16 at the Rollie Carrillo Quad at SDSU-IV.
This is the first time the three entities partner together to create an event like Mariachi Sin Fronteras. The event will "bring a glimpse of Mexico with the joy of celebrating Mexican Independence Day in an event where not only Calexicans are welcome, but people from Mexicali and of all Imperial Valley," organizers said. The event will include participation from local artists and craft vendors.
“We're hungry for those experiences of coming together and celebrating culture,” Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri of SDSU Imperial Valley said.
For local reasons such as the lack of resources in Calexico and the COVID-19 pandemic, the mariachi festivals that used to take place in Calexico were shut down years ago.
The name “Sin Fronteras” was used in local mariachi festivals of years past which used to take place at the county fairgrounds in Imperial in the 1990s, however, Núñez-Mchiri said using the moniker "Sin Fronteras" is a way to relate to the trans-border community, which faces many challenges to cross the border.
“For us to be able to have the event on this side is an invitation to say you don't have to cross,” Núñez-Mchiri said. “You can still be here and enjoy the music and the food of our culture, of our beautiful border region.”
With the pride to celebrate Mexican culture and “Grito de Independencia,” local artists will unite to perform for an event where the organizers are expecting approximately 1,000 people.
“It is very important for us to have these events that remind the people of their cultural heritage and of this civic celebration in which we recognize the existence of Mexico as a sovereign nation, and we celebrate our particular culture and traditions,” Mario Beltrán Mainero, the deputy consul of the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, said.
“It's a cultural event and it's a moment in which we, as mixed people of Mexican origin, gather together to celebrate Mexico,” Mainero said.
These organizations are emphasizing the importance of attending the event as a way to connect to the community.
“It's a time for celebration to be able to come together as a community,” said Hortencia Armendariz, past president of the Calexico Rotary Club and current Assistant District Governor of Rotary 5340, which encompasses Imperial and San Diego counties.
People are encouraged to attend the free event not only to unite with the community but also to support students with monetary funds, as all proceeds from vendors at the event will go towards student scholarships. Past recipients of scholarships will also be attending the event.
“We do want our community to know that ‘here’s the real faces;’ these are the students that receive the money," ” Armendariz said. "We're hoping to be able to give out scholarships for students who will be graduating in June, but we want to also be able to support our continuing education students, those who are already alumni and are out at the colleges and universities.”
Núñez-Mchiri and Armendariz are hoping to continue having the festival for the next few years, however that is something that will be discussed later on.
The public is encouraged to bring their own chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the evening. The 2023 Mexican Independence Day Mariachi Sin Fronteras Festival will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at at SDSU Imperial Valley in Calexico.
